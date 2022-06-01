As (bizarrely good! ) casting notices for Peacock’s upcoming car combat/comedy series Twisted Metal continue to come in with some regularity, one question has loomed for fans of the game franchise on which it’s loosely based: Who would play series mascot Sweet Tooth, a murder clown in an ice-cream truck? We now have our answer: Will Arnett, who will, at least, be voicing the show’s version of the character, “ a hilarious and terrifying hulk of a man, who is as emotional as he is cunning.”

This is not wholly surprising, in so far as Arnett has been attached (alongside his Murderville producing partner Marc Forman) to this project since it was first announced, with he and Forman having acquired the rights to the game series for their production company Electric Avenue. Arnett was probably going to get in there on the acting side somewhere, and being the voice of a murder clown who may or may not have a head permanently on fire (as it is in the games, because video games are joyously dumb) feels like a natural landing spot for his gravelly baritone . (It was going to be that or the living skeleton on the motorcycle, for sure .)

Arnett joins a cast that’s shaping up to be, well, stronger than a TV adaptation of the Twisted Metal games really needs to be: Anthony Mackie is set to co-star as “John Doe,” a post-apocalyptic milkman who will probably get into some kind of hyper-violent dairy-vehicle-based rivalry with Sweet Tooth. Stephanie Beatriz will co-star as “badass car thief” Quiet, while Thomas Haden Church will play a villain, Agent Stone. Neve Campbell has also signed on to guest star as a character named Raven.

Now that we’ve got the Sweet Tooth reveal, we’re forced to re-evaluate our guesses for what Twisted Metal will use as its big end-of-season revelation, that lore-heavy cliffhanger shows always love to do to keep all the Metal heads coming back for more . The obvious choice is to do a shadowy introduction of Calypso, the guy who runs the tournaments in the games, but we’re not sure a slow pan over to a scuzzy long-haired dude who acts like the world’s snarkiest genie is going to have the narrative heft the series is so clearly going for.