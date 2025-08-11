William H. Macy joins the starting line-up of Dan Fogelman's NFL series This is William H. Macy joining the new drama from This Is Us creator about football and, get this, family.

William H. Macy is hitting the field for This Is Us and Paradise creator Dan Fogelman’s upcoming football series. Per Deadline, hut-hut-Hulu’s untitled family-focused football drama will give viewers a look behind the scenes of the NFL with Macy playing the incomparable Hank Durkin as a series regular. However, if you’re one of those people sitting behind a keyboard thinking, “Oh, William H. Macy only got the job because his middle name is ‘Hank.'” Well, welcome to the wrong zone because we looked it up, and his middle name is “Hall.” Too bad your ass just got sacked. William H. Macy joins Christopher Meloni on the show, with Meloni playing Danny Roarke, the head coach of an undisclosed NFL team. Similarly, Meloni’s middle name isn’t “Danny” or “Roarke,” so stay seated, lil bro.