Witch Hat Atelier anime gets April 2026 release date and gorgeous trailer that somehow has me concerned

Witch Hat Atelier, one of the best manga of the last few years, is finally getting an anime adaptation this upcoming April. The show’s official website revealed the release date, along with a lavishly animated second trailer, and some very wholesome messages from the cast and crew.

For those unfamiliar, Witch Hat Atelier is an ongoing fantasy manga that’s been running since 2016 for 14 volumes. It follows Coco, a young girl who dreams of becoming a witch in a world where magic is an innate skill; one she doesn’t seem to possess. However, in a traumatic incident, she discovers that she can use magic, and sets off on a journey to undo a horrible mistake.

As for why the manga is so beloved, Kamome Shirahama’s ornate visuals and equally dense storytelling weave a spell, as she mixes this magical coming-of-age tale with themes of social stratification, explorations of justice, and more. Its world is vibrant and well-defined, its characters are complicated, and again, the art is truly outstanding.

Regarding the anime adaptation, it’s being directed by Ayumu Watanabe, who has helmed well-regarded productions like Summer Time Rendering, Komi Can’t Communicate, and After the Rain. Series composition is being done by Hiroshi Seko, who has handled that role for an incredibly impressive lineup of shows: Vinland Saga, Mob Psycho 100, Dandadan, and Chainsaw Man, and more. As for the cast, Natsuki Hanae, who voices Tanjiro in Demon Slayer, will play Qifrey, and Rena Motomura (Kyouka Kitahara in Maebashi Witches) will play the series protagonist Coco.