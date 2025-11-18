Witch Hat Atelier anime gets April 2026 release date and gorgeous trailer that somehow has me concerned

By Elijah Gonzalez  |  November 18, 2025 | 12:50pm
Image credits: Bug Films
Witch Hat Atelier, one of the best manga of the last few years, is finally getting an anime adaptation this upcoming April. The show’s official website revealed the release date, along with a lavishly animated second trailer, and some very wholesome messages from the cast and crew.

For those unfamiliar, Witch Hat Atelier is an ongoing fantasy manga that’s been running since 2016 for 14 volumes. It follows Coco, a young girl who dreams of becoming a witch in a world where magic is an innate skill; one she doesn’t seem to possess. However, in a traumatic incident, she discovers that she can use magic, and sets off on a journey to undo a horrible mistake.

As for why the manga is so beloved, Kamome Shirahama’s ornate visuals and equally dense storytelling weave a spell, as she mixes this magical coming-of-age tale with themes of social stratification, explorations of justice, and more. Its world is vibrant and well-defined, its characters are complicated, and again, the art is truly outstanding.

Regarding the anime adaptation, it’s being directed by Ayumu Watanabe, who has helmed well-regarded productions like Summer Time Rendering, Komi Can’t Communicate, and After the Rain. Series composition is being done by Hiroshi Seko, who has handled that role for an incredibly impressive lineup of shows: Vinland Saga, Mob Psycho 100, Dandadan, and Chainsaw Man, and more. As for the cast, Natsuki Hanae, who voices Tanjiro in Demon Slayer, will play Qifrey, and Rena Motomura (Kyouka Kitahara in Maebashi Witches) will play the series protagonist Coco.

However, while the anime’s staff, cast, and clips seem quite impressive, there’s one elephant in the room: the show is being produced by Bug Films, a studio that’s first and only full series, Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, encountered heavy production problems that resulted in month-long delays, a decline in animation quality, and likely forced its animators to crunch.

Many have pointed out how the trailers for Witch Hat Atelier have only shown moments from its first episode. This is relevant because Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead began with a barn-burner premiere before behind-the-scenes problems dragged down the production and animation quality in its later episodes. It doesn’t exactly assuage concerns that Witch Hat Atelier has already been delayed from 2025 to 2026.

While we’ll have to wait until April to see how this highly anticipated series turns out, hopefully Bug Films gives Witch Hat Atelier the adaptation it deserves.

You can watch its second trailer, which we’re praying is what the show will actually look like, below:

 
