Weapons' Amy Madigan knows she's this year's big Halloween costume

[Note: This article contains plot details for Weapons.]

Press materials surrounding Zach Cregger’s current box-office-topping horror film Weapons have been pretty circumspect about Amy Madigan’s role in the film, for the pretty obvious reason that there’s no way to talk about “Aunt Gladys” without giving away the whole game of Cregger’s movie. Still, the movie has been out for long enough at this point that Madigan—who went so far as to skip most of the press at the movie’s premiere—has now given at least one slightly oblique interview about her character, including noting that she fully expects garish red wigs and clown-ish makeup to be very hot at Halloween this year.

“People better get those red wigs now,” Madigan told Entertainment Weekly this week, in her first interview about the film. “I know people want those glasses. I know they do.” Madigan—who notes that she’s very much looking forward to people sending her pictures of their recreations—says the film’s cast and crew got in on the Gladys cosplay craze early: One day, when she showed up to set, she found that the entire crew was sporting bright red wigs (including one industrious co-worker who simply dyed a mop head crimson to complete the look).

Elsewhere in the interview, Madigan is more guarded, including when asked about the origins of the character. (Cregger has said he gave the Field Of Dreams actor two origin stories to choose from—a regular woman tapping into magic to keep herself alive, or a more malevolent force simply masquerading as human—but doesn’t know which she picked.) But Madigan says she rejected a binary: “I used a lot of different bits of information, but I wouldn’t say it’s one or the other. I think it’s a combination of a lot of things. People ask that question, ‘Is she real or is it this or that?’ I said, ‘Good, you guys figure it out ’cause I can’t answer that.'”

Madigan is similarly vague when it comes to rumors and murmurings that Cregger is developing a prequel for the film, which would, one assumes, involve her appearing in it. “It’s not that I discount it, but in this business, nothing’s real till it’s real,” Madigan remarks. “I just had such a great time working with Zach and being inside that brain of his. That’s really the gift of how the movie came out. The other stuff has to do with all sorts of conversations that I would never be privy in and business things like that. But, you know, I love Gladys, so I’ll leave it at that.”