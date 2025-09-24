Live Nation CEO thinks concerts could be more expensive, actually As ticket prices continue to rise, Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino muses that there's "a lot of runway" for them to get even higher.

As the price of groceries, gas, and Disney+ continues to rise, consumers everywhere are hoping for a reprieve. Thankfully, one of America’s most popular businessmen, Live Nation CEO Michael Rabino, is doing us one better, announcing there’s “a lot of runway” to raise concert ticket prices, too. Last week, Rapino spoke at CNBC Sport and Boardroom’s Conference, where he explained that concert tickets were “underpriced,” especially compared to sports. “I joke it’s like a badge of honor to spend [$70,000] for Knicks courtside [tickets],” Rapino said. “We have a lot of runway left. When you read about the ticket prices going up, it’s still an average concert price [of] $72. Try going to a Laker game for that, and there’s 80 of them.” Hilarious joke, sir. It is a “badge of honor” to spend more than the average yearly salary on seeing the Knicks lose. Yet, “they beat [him] up if we charge $800 for Beyonce.” It just isn’t fair.