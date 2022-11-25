When the Academy Award nominations are announced on January 24, 2023, there’s a good chance we’ll hear the names of many actors who’ve never been singled out by the Oscars. In the case of industry veterans like Jamie Lee Curtis and Gabrielle Union, that’s been the Academy’s loss—and now there’s a chance to rectify that lack of recognition. And when it comes to newcomers like Stephanie Hsu or Frankie Corio, how could voters pass up the chance to help their star rise?



Those are just four of the talented women in contention for this year’s Supporting Actress Oscar, historically one of this show’s most lively showcase categories. (Just look at its recent winners: Ariana DeBose? Laura Dern? Regina King? Queens, all of them.) As Hollywood indulges in its favorite time of year, and Oscar precursors like this week’s Spirit Awards unveil their own nominees, we’re rounding up our mix of likely and desired contenders. Read on for 16 stars worthy of 2023 Supporting Actress consideration.