Hey, concertgoers of the world, what’s wrong with you? We just had a talk about this earlier in the week: You’ve got to stop throwing things at people who are trying to perform a song . You wouldn’t go to the movies and throw a phone at Ethan Hunt, would you? Or go to a zoo and throw a phone at a polar bear? Really, if you’re not a professional athlete or a child, there is a very limited number of situations in which you should be throwing something at someone. Maybe car keys, maybe a bone (metaphorically), and we can’t think of a third example. Oh, a party. You can throw a party.

Anyway, pop-country singer Kelsea Ballerini joined the oddly long list of singers who have been hit with stuff while onstage in the last few weeks, a list that also features Bebe Rexha (who had to get stitches when a phone hit her in the eye), Pink (who had to deal with someone tossing what was apparently a bag of her mother’s ashes onstage), and Ava Max (who actually got rushed by a guy jumping onstage). Miley Cyrus also stepped back from arena tours because they feel unsafe to her, and our pals at Gizmodo pointed out as part of a larger piece on the hunger for “viral moments” that Harry Styles regularly gets hit with stuff onstage.

Variety doesn’t say exactly what was thrown at Ballerini, but after it happened she reportedly took a moment to give the crowd a little talking-to, saying, “All I care about is keeping everyone safe. If you ever don’t feel safe, please let someone around you know. If anyone’s pushing too much or you just have that gut feeling, just always flag it. Don’t throw things. You know?”

Again: That applies to pretty much every situation in life. Let somebody know if anyone starts pushing you, and don’t throw things.