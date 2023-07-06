Remember last summer when casting announcements for Disney+’s new Percy Jackson And The Olympians series began to roll out, and rumors swirled (and continue to) about a potential cameo from incumbent Percy/currently booked and busy actor Logan Lerman? Yeah, that will not be happening with the other beloved childhood book series that is currently being re-adapted into a high-budget television show. Harry Potter, that is; not Lord Of The Rings, although you would be forgiven for making the jump. God, it really is just franchises all the way down these days, huh?

When asked in a recent Access Hollywood interview about the new HBO Harry Potter re boot that’s happening for... some reason (cough cough, even more money in the pockets of two of art’s biggest dementors), Daniel Radcliffe was generous but firm in his response.

“I certainly haven’t,” the Miracle Workers actor answered when asked if he’d talked about appearing in the show. He continued: “I think it’s very much like they’re going for a new series and there will be somebody else playing Harry, so I think it would be very weird for me to show up.” So this new show definitely won’t be a Spider-Verse style mush of the original trio, A Very Potter Musical, and the puppet pals, which is a shame because that actually sounds fun.



Regardless , Radcliffe has never wavered in his love for the HP story— even while publicly distancing himself from J.K. Rowling— and doesn’t seem to be switching that up now. “I’m very excited to see what other people do with it,” he said. “The comparison I’ve made is to a story like Sherlock Holmes. The Potter series of books was always going to be more than, like, one interpretation or one franchise, so it will be cool to see the torch get passed on.”

Hopefully (or not, depending on your stance on Rowling and her infamous royalty cheques) this one goes a little better than the last attempt to make the larger wizarding world a thing.