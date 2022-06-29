Logan Lerman and Phoebe Dynevor will star opposite each other in The Threesome, a “high concept, character driven” romantic comedy a-la-Knocked Up, Deadline reports. Talk about swoon-worthy!

The new film, directed by Chad Hartigan with a script by Ethan Ogilby, explores the big fallout after a seemingly small decision. Per Deadline, the logline for The Threesome reads: “When a young man’s perennial crush leads him into an unexpected threesome, he thinks it’s his ultimate fantasy come true. But when the fantasy ends, all three are left with sobering real-world consequences, forcing them to take responsibility for their actions—even if it means compromising the lives they’ve always envisioned.”

Hartigan’s last feature film, Little Fish, also fell into the high concept romantic comedy category. The sci-fi romance, which starred Olivia Cooke and Jack O’Connell, was selected to premiere at the 2020 Tribeca Film Festival. Hartigan also previously directed Morris From America.

The Threesome comes as a welcome addition to Lerman’s existing list of upcoming projects, which includes the action-adventure Bullet Train and the second season of his hit Prime Video series Hunters.



Dynevor, on the other hand, is fresh off the second season of Netflix’s Bridgerton (where she became a bonafide star) and will soon act in MRC Films’ Fair Play.

The film package is currently out on the marketplace in what, Deadline reports, is likely to be quite the competitive situation.

Lerman’s unabashed charm defined an era in YA cinema (remember back in 2012 when, for a moment, we were all infinite? Or in 2010 when he perfectly embodied Percy Jackson?) But the actor hasn’t found the same leading-man success as his peers like Dylan O’Brien or Timotheé Chalamet. However, this new vehicle could very well be Lerman’s chance for adult rom-com greatness— and for those of us (like this writer) who watch that casino scene daily to finally get some new material.