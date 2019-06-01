Here’s a compilation of our favorite features published this week. Be sure to follow along with our TV recaps and check out all our recent reviews.
Monday
- Backdraft 2 exists, hoping to reignite your love for the decades-old original
- Happy Memorial Day from The A.V. Club
Tuesday
- At the movies with Sir Elton John
- Sublime’s legacy is more complicated than the bros (and the haters) would have you think
Wednesday
- Not ’Zilla: 12 giant monster movies that break the Toho mold
- How Deadwood found a higher power in a godless territory
Thursday
- Deadwood lives again: A catch-up guide to its cast and characters
- “Wednesday Morning, 8 AM” is the only #SaveAPBio argument you really need
- Fairweather friends: Elton John’s best collaborations, from Aretha to A Tribe Called Quest
Friday
- Only one movie in history has been both an unmitigated disaster and a runaway smash
- Congratulations, Swamp Thing, on having some of the grossest body horror ever put on TV
- The new face of the home invasion thriller is black and female
- 5 new releases we love: A sexy, riff-heavy collision, a bracing alté debut, and more
- Blood & Truth is like shooting your way through an old Guy Ritchie movie—but with cooler museums
