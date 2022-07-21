The Stepford Wives have some competition in the town of Victory, a ’50s-era idyll that is obviously hiding a dark secret. What that secret is exactly is at the heart of the new trailer for Don’t Worry Darling.

On the surface, of course, everything seems just peachy— Jack (Harry Styles) is enjoying Alice’s (Florence Pugh) “Watermelon Sugar” with such vigor that the neighbors can hear . But all that lovin’ can’t distract Alice from Victory’s many disturbing oddities. Particularly if the lovin’ is being creepily observed by the town’s leader, Frank (Chris Pine).

Frank appears to be the malevolent force behind the various maladies afflicting Alice, some imagined (like strange, twisted visions) and some that seem all too real, like when Alice covers her own head in plastic wrap . But don’t worry, darling, most of Dr. Collins’ (Timothy Simons) patients have nightmares, and he has some pills he can prescribe for that.

Don’t Worry Darling | Official Trailer #2

The purpose behind it all remains unclear, but Alice is determined to get to the bottom of it in spite of her increasing distress and the ire of her husband. Kudos to Styles, who barely got a word in edgewise in the last trailer— he gets a rageful showcase this time around, howling, “I gave you all of this, Alice!”

Unfortunately, Alice’s determination to cause chaos in Victory’s carefully calibrated world sets her squarely in Frank’s sights. “It’s all about control,” she claims defiantly at a dinner party. Frank is unfazed: “I’ve been waiting for someone like you, someone to challenge me… like a good girl,” purrs Pine .

The thriller, directed by Olivia Wilde, also stars Wilde, Gemma Chan, Kiki Layne, Nick Kroll, Sydney Chandler, Kate Berlant, Asif Ali, Douglas Smith, Timothy Simons and Ari’el Stachel. Don’t Worry Darling premieres September 23, 2022.