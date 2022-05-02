In addition to having the very wild(e) experience of being served while speaking during a CinemaCon panel, Olive Wilde also debuted the trailer for her awaited adaptation of Don’t Worry Darling. Now those who are curious about the much buzzed-about film who weren’t in attendance can finally watch the trailer.



It starts out joyous: Mary (played by Olivia Wilde, who pulls double duties as director and supporting actor) is shown shimmying with Peg (Kate Berlant) and Alice (Florence Pugh) while balancing a tray with a cocktail on their heads. Jack (Harry Styles) looks at Alice in delight.

Jack and Alice share kisses and seem like a typical happy couple. But things take a sinister turn with a voice over from the CEO (Chris Pine) of the mysterious Victory Project, as he addresses women in the experimental company town community.

“All of you wives… we men, we ask a lot. We ask for strength. Food at home, a house cleaned. And discretion, above all else,” says Frank.

But while the women in this community are expected to support their husbands as they work top secret jobs, Alice and her friends begin to question what really goes on at Victory. “What do you think they’re doing out there?” Peg asks Alice. When Alice asks her what she means, Mary adds, “The one thing they ask of us is that we stay here. Where it’s ‘safe.’”

This prompts Alice to begin investigating what the Victory Project actually is. When she finally asks Frank straight up in a group dinner, tensions run high. There’s eerie imagery of things that happen to Alice. There’s a scene of her drowning, her attempting to make a getaway in a car, her being grabbed by Frank’s goons, and her standing by the kitchen with plastic wrap covering her face.



Don’t worry, you can finally watch Don’t Worry Darling in theaters on September 23.