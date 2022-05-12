In a multiverse of infinite possibilities, there’s a world in which Elizabeth Olsen was in Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos’ oddball romance The Lobster. However, instead of being part of one of A24's flagship films, her schedule was otherwise occupied with playing Wanda Maximoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a role she just reprised for the sixth time in Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness.



In a new interview with the New York Times, Olsen opened up about the opportunities she’s had to miss out on because of her commitment to the blockbuster franchise.

“I started to feel frustrated,” she says. “I had this job security but I was losing these pieces that I felt were more part of my being. And the further I got away from that, the less I became considered for it.”

Though Olsen was occasionally seen alongside her sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley as a child, she made her mark as an adult with Sundance darlings Martha Marcy May Marlene and Silent House back in 2011. She continued to make a name for herself in lower-key fare before entering the world of big-budget action movies with 2014's Godzilla, though that paled in comparison to her MCU debut the next year in Avengers: Age Of Ultron, which grossed well over a billion dollars at the box office worldwide.

Olsen’s potential involvement in The Lobster was only described as “a starring role.” The 2015 film featured Rachel Weisz as the second lead opposite Colin Farrell, though Olsen could have been considered for other parts.

Outside of the MCU, the WandaVision actress has still been able to appear in indie movies such as Ingrid Goes West and Wind River. She recently wrapped filming on the HBO miniseries Love And Death.

Of course, scheduling conflicts have also prevented actors from being in the MCU. Emily Blunt notoriously missed out on playing Black Widow, a role that Scarlett Johansson went on to hold for a decade, because she was contractually obligated to be in Gulliver’s Travels.