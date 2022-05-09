We live in a tragically divided society, and for the purposes of this news story, we’re going to pretend that the great division is between people who like Marvel movies and people who don’t like Marvel movies. On the one side are the trash-devouring monsters who will gobble up anything The Mouse sends their way, and on the other side are fun-hating snobs who think a movie isn’t worth watching unless it hurts.

Now, a peacemaker has arrived to try and bring the two sides together, with Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness star Elizabeth Olsen telling The Independent that she doesn’t like it when people try to argue that superhero movies are a “lesser type of art” because of all the work that goes into them. At the same time, she adds, “I’m not saying we’re making indie art films,” but she says that being dismissive of the effort that goes into Marvel movies “takes away” from the “amazing set designers, costumed designers, camera operators,” who work on them (and may also work on “award-winning films”).

From an acting perspective, she says she understands that “there’s a different kind of performance that’s happening,” but “throwing Marvel under the bus takes away from the hundreds of very talented crew people.” That makes her a little “feisty.”

Surely we can all agree that Marvel movies are not indie art films and we can also agree that a lot of people put a lot of work in to make the movies happen. Surely the people designing Doctor Strange’s cloak are no less deserving of credit simply because the cloak is in a superhero movie and not The Power Of The Dog (can you imagine how miserable that guy would’ve made everyone if he had the Cloak Of Levitation?).

With that common ground hopefully established, maybe we can now work toward uniting these two sides once and for all.