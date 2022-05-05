The Twin (May 6)

Cast: Teresa Palmer, Steven Cree, Barbara Marten, Tristan Ruggeri

Director: Taneli Mustonen

When a young couple’s son dies in a car crash, they leave New York for the Finnish countryside with his surviving twin brother. What could possibly go wrong in a huge empty house in an isolated snowy town? Depends on who you ask. So, naturally, mom (Teresa Palmer) asks the crazy English widow whom everyone else in town avoids. And then her kid starts claiming to be his dead twin brother. Dad’s a writer, so of course he basically fucks off to his office and drinks whiskey, as they do.

Finnish director Taneli Mustonen (of Lake Bodom) directs in English this time around, albeit with a Finnish setting. Influenced heavily by recent scare flicks from the likes of Ari Aster, this Shudder/theatrical hybrid release should appeal to fans of horror as a metaphor for grief—and anyone who doesn’t get frustrated at the kinds of creepy kids who’d make everything around them about 10 times less scary if they’d just explain their actions and feelings when asked to do so. [Luke Y. Thompson]