Emma Thompson is a snarky lo-fi private eye in Down Cemetery Road trailer
Ruth Wilson co-stars in the new Apple TV+ crime drama, premiering October 29.Photo courtesy Apple TV+
Knowing Emma Thompson and knowing the staples of the British crime drama, you probably won’t be surprised by the actor’s snarky, disaffected private eye persona in the Down Cemetery Road trailer. The Apple TV+ series—premiering October 29—is another Mick Herron adaptation to follow the streamer’s success with Slow Horses. But Zoë Boehm (Thompson) has even fewer resources than MI5’s most neglected division, forced to rely on her nose for mystery in her dry wit. “Our tech doesn’t have the capability” to zoom in on convenience store security footage, she’s told in the trailer, “but we can zoom in with our eyes.” To which Zoë sassily replies: “Were you almost a comedian?”