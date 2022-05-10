The Wang family is reuniting as Everything Everywhere All At Once’s Stephanie Hsu picks up a guest starring role in the Disney+ series, American Born Chinese. She’ll appear on screen again with her EEAAO co-stars Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan.

Directed by Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings’ Destin Daniel Cretton, the series follows Jin Wang (Ben Wang), “a teenager juggling his high school social life with his immigrant home life. When Jin meets foreign exchange student Wei-Chen (Jim Liu) on the first day of school, their worlds collide as Jin becomes entangled in a battle of Chinese mythological gods.” American Born Chinese is based on Gene Luen Yang’s graphic novel of the same name.

Per Variety, Hsu will appear as Goddess of Stones Shiji Niangniang, who spends her days working in a modern day jewelry shop along with her magical dog. Yeoh will play Guanyin, an auntie who will help Wei-Chen navigate the challenges of American high school while also maintaining her own secret identity as the all-powerful Buddhist bodhisattva of Compassion. Quan is set to play a fictional character from a popular mid-1990s sitcom named Freddy Wong.

American Born Chinese is written by Emmy Award-winning writer Kelvin Yu (Bob’s Burgers) and novelist Charles Yu, with the former serving as the series’ showrunner. Both Kelvin and Charles serve as executive producers alongside Cretton, Yang, Melvin Mar, Jake Kasdan, Asher Goldstein, and Erin O’Malley.

Prior to Daniels’ Everything Everywhere All At Once, Hsu was known for her role as Mei on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. In addition to American Born Chinese, Hsu is also set to appear in Rian Johnson’s Poker Face series for Peacock, and she will star in a still-untitled comedy from director Adele Lim.