No one likes seeing Ezra Miller’s name in a headline these days. The beleaguered star of the Fantastic Beasts franchise and DC’s upcoming The Flash, Miller has been the subject of intense confusion, scorn, and worry in recent years, beginning with the 2020 allegation and accompanying video that he choked a woman at a bar in Iceland. However, as detailed in a recent Vanity Fair exposé, the story only gets darker from there.

The allegations against Miller (who uses they/them pronouns) include emotional and physical abuse, child endangerment, the grooming of a teen Native American activist, and what Vanity Fair calls a “Messiah delusion, ” referring to themself as Jesus and the devil. Last month, Miller gave their only comment on the growing list of indiscretions and allegations , saying they were “suffering from complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment.” But, according to one of Miller’s reps, “the notion that The Flash was at risk” served as a “ wake-up call.”

However, while the actor is reportedly working with Warner Bros. on additional scenes for the lo ng-delayed DC franchise lynchpin, o thers in Miller’s orbit don’t sound satisfied. The parents of Takoa Iron Eyes, a nonbinary teenage environmental activist that met Miller when they were 12 , have filed one of two protection orders against Miller , accusing him of “grooming, brainwashing, and emotionally abusing the teenager .” A Massachusetts mother requested the other , “claiming that Miller’s interest in her own nonbinary 12-year-old made her and the child uncomfortable in incidents between February and June of this year.”

Miller’s relationship with Iron Eyes escalated concerns when they left for Hawaii, where Miller was arrested in March. Vanity Fair reports:

“There was this intensely controlling behavior of Tokata which, at first, I thought was for Tokata’s own good because they were unstable,” says someone who witnessed it. But their perspective changed when Iron Eyes’s parents petitioned for the protective order, claiming that Miller used “violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions, and drugs to hold sway over a young adolescent Tokata.

Then there’s “The Farm.” According to previous reports, Miller stole away to a “gun-ridden” Vermont farm with Iron Eyes and a 25-year-old mother named Ana and her three kids. The mother was part of another Miller controversy as she was a member of a polygamous family that Miller and Iron Eyes met and stayed with in Hawaii. Two weeks after Miller and Iron Eyes were invited to live with the family, the pair absconded with Ana and the children for Vermont. Again, the farm was described as not a family-friendly location. According to two longtime friends of Miller, the property had “guns everywhere,” including “a flame thrower and all these huge AK-47s lying around.” Another friend said the youngest child on the property picked up a bullet and put it in her mouth.

It’s at the farm where allegations of Miller running a cult come from. Apparently, there’s an altar at the farm “ home to bullets, weed, sage, and Flash figurines.” Miller “makes women put their cell phones on the altar when they come in, and other offerings,” said one source.

The full report goes into greater detail, delving into allegations of drug abuse, the weaponization of their gender identity, and what could come next for Ezra Miller.