Fall 2023 film preview: The season's 26 most anticipated films

Killers of the Flower Moon — Official Trailer

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, John Lithgow, Brendan Fraser



Director: Martin Scorsese

David Grann’s meticulously researched 2017 novel Killers Of The Flower Moon shed long-overdue light on one of the darkest and most troubling chapters in American history. Now the story is about to get an even harsher spotlight in director Martin Scorsese’s epic film adaptation, also titled Killers Of The Flower Moon. In the book and the film, members of the Osage Indian Nation are murdered after oil is found underneath their Oklahoma land, which makes them some of the richest people on the planet. Coincidence? We think not. Leonardo DiCaprio plays Ernest Burkhart, the husband of an Osage woman (played by Lily Gladstone), and Robert De Niro plays William Hale, a local cattleman with designs on the Osage’s oil-rich land. Jesse Plemons is a lawman with the BOI (the precursor to the FBI) entrusted with discovering who’s doing the killing. The film was well received when it premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, which should get the ball rolling for an awards season run. Scorsese, having presumably closed the book on his gangster obsession with The Irishman, looks to tackle another form of American organized crime, one that deprived Native Americans of their land, their wealth, and sometimes, their lives. [Mark Keizer]