12. The Fog, Prom Night, Terror Train (all 1980)

The Fog (1980) - Official Trailer

Between her film debut in 1978’s Halloween and her return as Laurie Strode in 1981’s Halloween II, Jamie Lee Curtis made it clear that she was cinema’s reigning scream queen by starring in a whopping three horror films, all released in 1980. The best of these is The Fog, which reunites Curtis with Halloween director John Carpenter. Curtis plays a free-spirited drifter named Elizabeth Solley who picks the wrong time to hitchhike through Antonio Bay, California, as the ghosts from a 100-year-old shipwreck return for revenge. The Fog is the first on-screen pairing of Curtis and her mother, Janet Leigh, of Psycho fame. They would star together again one last time in 1998’s Halloween H20: Twenty Years Later.

Terror Train is set at a New Year’s Eve costume party aboard a moving train and featuring a magician, played by David Copperfield. Curtis plays Alana Maxwell, a college student who is not so proud of a prank she participated in a few years back that humiliated a nerdy student. When a killer keeps switching masks and picking off passengers on the train, Curtis uses her formidable lungs and her final-girl expertise to expose the killer and make it to her destination.

Last but not least, Prom Night has developed a cult following thanks to Curtis’ performance as Kim Hammond (and the movie’s disco-heavy soundtrack). This otherwise formulaic Canadian slasher is about a vengeful masked killer who targets a group of seniors at their high school prom for the accidental death of a young girl six years earlier. With Curtis having established herself as a horror icon at this point, want to guess who has the last dance with the masked killer? [Robert DeSalvo]