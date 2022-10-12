Halloween (1978) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers
When Jamie Lee Curtis made her film debut in 1978’s Halloween, she had no idea that John Carpenter’s low-budget slasher would become one of the most successful and influential independent features of all time. Or that her character, Laurie Strode, would create the template for horror-movie “final girls” for decades to come. Laurie is a bookish high school senior who must take on a masked escapee from a mental hospital named Michael Myers, who had killed his own sister when he was a little kid. Halloween finds Laurie trying to convince young Tommy Doyle that the bogeyman isn’t real, only to confront Michael, barely escape with her life, and tearfully admit that “It was the bogeyman.”
Despite having to wear a god-awful wig to try to match Laurie’s hair from the first film, Curtis cemented her scream queen status in 1981’s Halloween II. After sitting out the next four sequels, a franchise timeline readjustment in 1998’s Halloween H20: Twenty Years Later gave the star one of the most triumphant and satisfying endings in horror history—only for 2002’s Halloween: Resurrection to claim Laurie had beheaded the wrong person, allowing Michael to return. As usual, Curtis is easily the best part of this sequel, even if her character’s ending was tragic.
David Gordon Green’s 2018 Halloween, a direct sequel to the 1978 original that ignores all the other movies (including the idea of Laurie and Michael being siblings), portrays Laurie as a compound-dwelling survivalist praying that her locked-up nemesis will escape so she can kill him—no longer the soft-spoken babysitter we met four decades earlier. Their confrontation continues in 2021’s Halloween Kills, in which Laurie wonders if she must die so that Michael can die. We hope not! For Halloween Ends is Curtis’ swan song as this resilient and enduring final girl. And if she puts the bogeyman to bed for good, she will have finished the franchise as the longest-surviving, most iconic, tenacious, and admired final girl in horror history. [Robert DeSalvo]