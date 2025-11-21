Stand in the place where you live because Get A Life is finally coming to streaming

With so much bad news going around, it pays to appreciate the good stuff every once in a while, like a cold glass of water, that first snowfall, or Chris Elliott’s groundbreaking comedy Get A Life finally making it to streaming. Okay, forget the first two things. Celebrating its 35th anniversary this year, Get A Life, the anti-sitcom that allowed Elliott to graduate from Handsome Boy Modeling School, is making its way to Shout Factory’s FAST streaming channel, Shout! TV. All 35 episodes, newly upscaled and enhanced for televisions made after 2007, will feature the series’ original music, which kept the show off DVD for more than 20 years. As a bit of housewarming, Shout is hosting a weekend-long marathon on December 6 and 7, giving viewers as much doomed 30-something paperboy as they can handle.

Get A Life was the brainchild of Chris Elliott, Adam Resnick, and David Mirkin, but quickly became the blueprint for a new generation of comedy. Having worked together on Late Night With David Letterman, Elliott and Resnick teamed with Mirkin, who had worked on Newhart and The Simpsons, for the series, which posed as a typical multi-camera sitcom but often veered into surreal and disgusting diversions, typically ending with Elliot’s demise.

We’ve long been fans of the series. Way back in 2012, former A.V. Club writer Nathan Rabin wrote of the show’s influence: “Get A Life had the misfortune of being both a product of its era and defiantly ahead of its time. Decades before Community, Get A Life deconstructed both the sitcom genre and entertainment as a whole in ways both silly and surreal. And well before the rise of Curb Your Enthusiasm, Eastbound & Down, and other sitcoms featuring sociopathic antiheroes, Get A Life featured a protagonist who wasn’t just goofy or a little misguided, but completely insane, a horrible, narcissistic human being.”

In addition to Shout! TV being available on all major streamers, the marathon will also play on Shout! TV’s YouTube and Twitch channels, starting December 6. The complete series will be available to stream beginning December 8.