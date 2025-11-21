Stand in the place where you live because Get A Life is finally coming to streaming
Chris Elliot's groundbreaking anti-sitcom, Get A Life, is finally coming to streaming, courtesy of Shout TV, with all the original music.Courtesy of Shout! TV
With so much bad news going around, it pays to appreciate the good stuff every once in a while, like a cold glass of water, that first snowfall, or Chris Elliott’s groundbreaking comedy Get A Life finally making it to streaming. Okay, forget the first two things. Celebrating its 35th anniversary this year, Get A Life, the anti-sitcom that allowed Elliott to graduate from Handsome Boy Modeling School, is making its way to Shout Factory’s FAST streaming channel, Shout! TV. All 35 episodes, newly upscaled and enhanced for televisions made after 2007, will feature the series’ original music, which kept the show off DVD for more than 20 years. As a bit of housewarming, Shout is hosting a weekend-long marathon on December 6 and 7, giving viewers as much doomed 30-something paperboy as they can handle.