Great Job, Internet!: Count down to Halloween with a whole month of spooky lakes

Um, yes hello! That introduction will be immediately familiar to acolytes of “Spooky Lake Month,” the annual celebration of all things water-based and weird by artist and educator Geo Rutherford. Each day in October, Rutherford shares a new video teaching her audience about some aspect of what she’s coined “haunted hydrology.” Don’t expect too much about drowned ghosts or the creature from the black lagoon, however. “Spooky Lakes are not about conspiracy theories or the supernatural but are instead an opportunity to learn about natural phenomena, historical events, environmental disasters and strange happenings surrounding lakes and other hydrology,” she explains on her website.

Rutherford started the series in 2020, but she somehow hasn’t run out of lakes to cover, and doesn’t seem to be showing signs of slowing down soon. As longtime viewers will know, there’s a lot of haunted hydrology out there. This month, she’s already covered Louisiana’s Lake Pontchartrain, which hosts alligators, bull sharks, and the (extremely disconcerting) Lake Pontchartrain Causeway, the longest continuous bridge over water in the world, as well as those circular spillways located near dams that often look like a portal to another dimension. Past entries have included a radioactive lake used as a dumping ground for nuclear waste in the 1950s, the Blue Hole, bog bodies, and more.

If you’ve been yearning for the feeling of scrolling through channels and stumbling on some immediately engaging special about a topic you knew nothing about, Rutherford’s TikTok is a perfect salve. “There’s amazing… magazines and articles and all these things that kind of focus on the strange and the weird of the world, and those can include lakes, but I don’t think that anybody had ever, like, specifically focused on lakes,” she said in an interview with Scientific American. “So I think there was kind of an opening, a niche that was, like, just waiting to be mined. And I just happened to be the one that was like, ‘Hey, you know, lakes are weird.'”

If you can’t get enough Spooky Lakes, Rutherford also published an illustrated book titled Spooky Lakes: 25 Strange And Mysterious Lakes That Dot Our Planet! as well as a coloring book to go along with it. Strap in for the rest of Spooky Lake Month 2025, which you can watch on Rutherford’s TikTok and Instagram pages. (You can also find Spooky Lake Months of years past in their entirety on Rutherford’s YouTube channel.) You may just want to make sure you have a life jacket close by.