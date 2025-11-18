Great Job, Internet!: What if Glinda in Wicked sounded like Thank U, Next-era Ariana Grande?

Singer and content creator Tetza has been busy mashing up the musical with Grande's pop music output.

By Drew Gillis  |  November 18, 2025 | 11:18am
Great Job, Internet!: What if Glinda in Wicked sounded like Thank U, Next-era Ariana Grande?

Maybe some people were skeptical when Ariana Grande was cast in the Wicked movies all the way back in 2021. It would have been somewhat fair: At the time, she was certainly best known for her pop music, which tended to lean a lot more toward R&B and trap and saying yuh a lot, which is typically not a type of singing associated with musical theater. Of course, she did (somewhat infamously) alter her entire speaking voice when she took on the role and has since been nominated for an Oscar, but, still: What if the Wicked Ariana Grande still sounded like the Thank U, Next Ariana Grande

Well, singer and content creator Tetza indulged this very thought experiment, and the results were surprisingly solid. About a week ago, the singer posted a video on Instagram and TikTok titled “How people thought Ariana would sing in Wicked” which took the lyrics and melody from “For Good,” the emotional final duet between Elphaba and Glinda, and put it over the beat from “Thank U, Next.” The two fit together surprisingly well, and was apparently such a hit that she went on to record a full version of the song. 

In fairness, this isn’t the first time Tetza has dabbled with these two piles of music. About a year ago, she played the same game with “Popular” from Wicked and the beat from “34+35” from Grande’s album Positions. This past January, Tetza made another mashup of “What Is This Feeling?” and Grande’s hit “7 Rings.” They’re both pretty good, but it’s certainly the “For Good/Thank U, Next” clip that syncs best. You can check that out below. 

 
