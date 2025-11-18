Great Job, Internet!: What if Glinda in Wicked sounded like Thank U, Next-era Ariana Grande? Singer and content creator Tetza has been busy mashing up the musical with Grande's pop music output.

Maybe some people were skeptical when Ariana Grande was cast in the Wicked movies all the way back in 2021. It would have been somewhat fair: At the time, she was certainly best known for her pop music, which tended to lean a lot more toward R&B and trap and saying yuh a lot, which is typically not a type of singing associated with musical theater. Of course, she did (somewhat infamously) alter her entire speaking voice when she took on the role and has since been nominated for an Oscar, but, still: What if the Wicked Ariana Grande still sounded like the Thank U, Next Ariana Grande?