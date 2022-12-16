Los Espookys may be one of the more gut-wrenching casualties of new CEO David Zaslav’s ongoing bloodbath at Warner Bros. Discovery, but HBO is still doing business with Julio Torres. (As they should be, as he is one of the funniest people alive.) Following the previous announcement that the comedian will be launching a new series, currently titled Little Films, IndieWire reports that the project is a priority for the network and is set to enter production in February. The synopsis reads:

Julio tells the tale of when he lost a little golden oyster. The people he encounters as he searches for it, and the musings he has along the way, become points of departure for introspective, often eerie comedic stories about outsiders navigating an increasingly corporate and rapidly dysfunctional New York City.

Torres will be writing, directing, executive producing, and starring in the show, which has been given an order for six half-hour episodes.

“We here at Julio™️ are so excited to be joined by many friends in weaving these fantastical stories shot entirely on stages,” Torres says in a statement. HBO has yet to announce other cast members for the series.

The Together Together actor rose to prominence as a writer for Saturday Night Live starting in 2016. In 2019, he launched Los Espookys with co-creators Ana Fabrega and Fred Armisen. The series about a group of four friends running a business dedicated to pulling off elaborate horror movie-inspired pranks immediately became a cult favorite for its unique aesthetic and sense of humor. (See: Torres’ character was haunted by a water demon obsessed with The King’s Speech.) The second season aired this fall after being delayed by the pandemic, and the show was unceremoniously canceled earlier this month like so many others.

Torres has a first-look deal with HBO and HBO Max. The network previously distributed his 2019 comedy special My Favorite Shapes.