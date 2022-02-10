It’s been a good week so far for fans of Los Espookys star and co-creator Julio Torres. Earlier this week, news broke that the second season of the critically acclaimed HBO series—in which Torres and co-stars Bernardo Velasco, Cassandra Ciangherotti, and Ana Fabrega hilariously fake up different horror scenes to make a buck—had finally finished filming after a long period of COVID delays. Now, Deadline reports that Torres has lined up a new project with the network, writing and starring in a new show called Little Films.

In fact, the new series is part of a whole new first look deal Torres has just signed with HBO, which has clearly decided it’s all-in on his brand of strangely sincere, very funny magical realism.

H ere’ s the listed plot description for Little Films, which comes this close to reading like a parody of Torres’ whole aesthetic:

Torres tells the tale of when he lost a golden oyster. The people he encounters as he searches for it and the musings he has along the way become points of departure for little films, as Julio navigates weaving in and out of these introspective, often eerie comedic stories.

In addition to Little Films, Torres has also added a second series to his slate: Lucky, which he’ll write and executive produce alongside Los Espookys’ Spike Einbinder. The series will focus on Lucky, a “ trans non-binary, dog-obsessed misfit who joins forces with fellow queers in the world of Brooklyn’s gig economy.”

All of this is in addition, presumably, to the film Torres is reportedly working on for A24; details on that project (including its name) are pretty much nil, although it’s been reported that Emma Stone will be producing, and Tilda Swinton is attached in some way or another.

Meanwhile, no word on when, exactly, Los Espookys’ second season will air, although “some time this year” feels like a pretty safe bet.