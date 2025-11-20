HBO doesn't want another year without Game Of Thrones

Since Game Of Thrones ended in 2019, the output from Westeros has been a bit sporadic. House Of The Dragon, which focused on the Targaryen dynasty a century before the events of GOT, aired its first season in 2022 and another in 2024. A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms has been in development since at least 2021 and finally premieres next year, but 2025 was a year with no new Westeros content, and HBO doesn’t want that to happen again, at least not for a while.

At the network’s 2026 Global Programming Slate Preview this morning in New York, HBO confirmed two more seasons of House Of The Dragon and A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms before either of their forthcoming seasons have even aired. The first season of A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms will begin airing in January, and a second is already confirmed and on the calendar for 2027. House Of The Dragon‘s third season will air in summer 2026, and HBO plans to have a fourth airing on the channel in 2028. Said HBO CEO Casey Bloys at the event this morning, “We remain extremely invested in the Game Of Thrones franchise,” so don’t make any plans to divest from Westeros until at least the 2030s.

A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms premieres on January 18.