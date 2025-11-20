HBO doesn't want another year without Game Of Thrones
The network announced renewals of House Of The Dragon and A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms through 2028.Images courtesy of HBO
Since Game Of Thrones ended in 2019, the output from Westeros has been a bit sporadic. House Of The Dragon, which focused on the Targaryen dynasty a century before the events of GOT, aired its first season in 2022 and another in 2024. A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms has been in development since at least 2021 and finally premieres next year, but 2025 was a year with no new Westeros content, and HBO doesn’t want that to happen again, at least not for a while.