You can cap off the year by watching some of the exciting new shows and seasons of favorites coming to Hulu in December 2021. Hit Hulu original series Pen15 returns with the second part of its second season, showing Maya and Anna entering into new, “grown up” territory, as they get their first real relationships with older boys.

Advertisement

There’s also a new season of It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia coming to Hulu, with episodes hitting the streamer a day after they premiere on FXX. This season will feature the gang experiencing their second pandemic—and this time it’s the big one: COVID.

Hulu has plenty of other new additions to look forward to as well, like true crime documentary Dead Asleep, that explores whether Randy Herman Jr. really committed murder in his sleep, or if it was merely a convenient lie. Plus, Hulu’s adding tons of classic movies that aren’t readily available to stream on other subscription based services. Check out the full list of titles below.

What is coming to Hulu in December 2021?

Available December 1

Candified: Home For The Holidays: Season 1 (Hulu Original)

All Rise: Seasons 1 and 2

The A-Team (2010)

Above The Rim

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Addicted

Alex Cross

Alienator

All is Lost

Armageddon

Back To School

The Bank Job

Behind Enemy Lines

The Black Stallion (1979)

The Black Stallion Returns

Blow

Bull Durham

Chattahoochee

Cherry 2000

Con Air

The Crazies

Crazy Heart

Crimson Tide

Cujo (1983)

The Curse

Days Of Heaven

Dead Man Walking

The Dungeonmaster

Earth To Echo

Erik The Viking

Flightplan

Four Weddings And A Funeral (1994)

Friday The 13th (1980)

Her Smell

Hide And Seek

Hollow Man

Holy Man

Horton Hears A Who! (2008)

Hustlers

I Love You, Beth Cooper

Jagged Edge

King Kong

Love Field

Making Mr. Right

The Manchurian Candidate

My Best Friend’s Wedding

Ocean’s Eleven

Ocean’s Twelve

Ocean’s Thirteen

The Princess Bride

The Raid 2

Regarding Henry

Rio

Serendipity

Shanghai Noon

She’s Out Of My League

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Sherlock Holmes: A Game Of Shadows

The Siege Of Firebase Gloria

Silverado

Sky Captain And The World Of Tomorrow

Soda Cracker

Some Kind Of Wonderful

Something’s Gotta Give

Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift

Stephen King’s Thinner

Superbeast

Troll

The Warriors

Young Guns

Young Guns II

Available December 2

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Season 15 Premiere

Godfather of Harlem: Season 1

Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Come Around: Special

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller: Season 2

Vice Versa: HIV: The Neglected Pandemic: Season 1

The East

Available December 3

Pen15: New Episodes of Season Two (Hulu Original)

The New York Times Presents: To Live and Die in Alabama: New Episode

Annie Live!: Special

Trolls Holiday in Harmony: Special

We Need To Do Something

The World Of Kanako

Available December 6

Real Housewives of Atlanta: Season 13

Available December 7

Michael Buble’s Christmas in the City: Special

World War Z

Available December 8

People’s Choice Awards: Special

Available December 9

Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete Season 5 (Hulu Original)

Bloods: Season 1

Creamerie: Complete Season 1

Swan Song

Available December 13

70th Miss Universe Competition: Special

Beach

Available December 14

Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: European Vacation: Special

American Auto: Series Premiere

Available December 15

Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: Christmas Vacation

Grand Crew: Series Premiere

Rising Wolf

Available December 16

Dead Asleep (Hulu Original Documentary)

Cryptozoo

Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman

Available December 17

Mother/Android (Hulu Original Film)

The Nowhere Inn

Available December 23

Dragons: The Nine Realms: Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Available December 26

Letterkenny: Season 10 (Hulu Original)





What is leaving Hulu in December 2021?

December 9

Child’s Play (2019)

December 10

Rogue (2020)

December 12

Eye In The SKy

December 16

Nostalgia

December 19

Crawl

December 28

Bratz: The Movie

December 31

10,000 BC (2008)

127 Hours

A Christmas Carol

A Nanny For Christmas

The A-Team (2010)

Above The Rim

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Alienator

All The Right Moves

Alpha & Omega: Legend Of The Saw Toothed

Back To School

The Black Stallion (1979)

The Black Stallion Returns

Bloody Sunday

Blue City

Bohemian Rhapsody

Bull Durham

Candyman 3: Day Of The Dead

Cedar Rapids

Chattahoochee

Cherry 2000

Con Air

Conspiracy Theory

Crazy Heart

Crimson Tide

The Curse

Dark Shadows (2012)

Date Night

Diary Of A Wimpy Kid

The Dungeonmaster

Enemy At The Gates

Erik The Viking

Escape From Alcatraz

The Fighter

The Fly

Four Weddings And A Funeral (1994)

Friday The 13th - Part III (1982)

Friday The 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter (1984)

From Prada To Nada

Gattaca

The Gift

Girls! Girls! Girls!

Happy Feet

Happy Feet Two

Hell Or High Water

Hollow Man

Inception

Jack And Jill

Joseph: King Of Dreams

Killers

Kiss The Girls

Light It Up

Love Field

Making Mr. Right

The Manchurian Candidate

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

Meet The Spartans

Michael Clayton

My Best Friend’s Wedding

My Bloody Valentine

Ocean’s Eleven

Ocean’s Twelve

Ocean’s Thirteen

The Patsy

Phase IV

The Recruit

Resident Evil: Retribution

Road To Perdition

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

Rustler’s Rhapsody

The Secret Life Of Walter Mitty

Serendipity

Shark Tale

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Sherlock Holmes: A Game Of Shadows

Shrek

Shrek 2

The Siege Of Firebase Gloria

Signs

Silverado

The Social Network

Soda Cracker

Something’s Gotta Give

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Star Trek II: The Wrath Of Khan

Star Trek III: The Search For Spock

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

Star Trek: Insurrection

Superbeast

Sweet Home Alabama

The Tenant

Timeline

Tooth Fairy

Troll

Twisted

Underworld

Underworld Awakening

Underworld Evolution

Underworld: Rise Of The Lycans

Vantage Point

The Village

The Vow

Waitress

When A Man Loves A Woman

Wrong Turn 2

Yes Man

Young Guns

Young Guns II