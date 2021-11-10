The world hasn’t improved since we last darkened the doors of Paddy’s Pub, and it’s nice to see that things haven’t gotten much brighter in Philadelphia either.

Advertisement

It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia is back for its 15th, record-breaking season. Yes, the show that taught America how to stop worrying and order its finest milk steak again is the longest-running live-action comedy series in history. The show surpassed the record set by the endlessly hilarious The Adventures Of Ozzie & Harriet by being, basically, the exact opposite of that show.

After a two-year break, the gang from Paddy’s Pub returns with a trailer filled with vomit, screaming, and all-around grotesque behavior, which is to say, Paddy’s crew hasn’t slowed down one bit. Since we last saw them, Frank (Danny DeVito) spent some time snorkeling on Jeffrey Epstein’s Island, and Dennis (Glenn Howerton) started taking style tips from the Qanon Shamen—well, we think that’s Dennis.

Meanwhile, Dee (Kaitlin Olson), unsurprisingly, became one of those “#MeToo has gone too far” types, and Mac and Charlie (Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day) began trying to out Irish each other. Plus, Colm Meany plays Charlie’s long-lost relative or, at least, a fellow ghoul enthusiast. It’s perfect.

Considering how long the show has been on, it’s shocking that It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia is still watchable, let alone pretty friggin’ good. Last season, which aired in 2019, ended on a strong note. A.V. Club contributor Dennis Perkins gave the season finale a B+, writing, “For Sunny to address its longevity, its future, and its history in such an ultimately offhanded way is the perfect punchline to the episode-long goof.”

G/O Media may get a commission Black Friday Deals 2021: What To Expect and What’s on Sale Now Show the supply chain who's boss

Get a head start on your holiday shopping at Amazon, Target, Best Buy, and more. Shop Early Black Friday Deals

Now for the tricky part: Where to watch It’s Always Sunny. The two-episode premiere airs on December 1 at 10 p.m on FXX. Now, if you’re a millennial chord cutter (and, God, I hope you are), the show is available on FX on Hulu the following day.