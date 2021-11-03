The first half of PEN15's second season left Maya and Anna with big changes. Anna found romance with fellow theater techie Steve, while also dealing with the aftermath of her parents’ separation. Meanwhile, Maya experienced her first major heartbreak after Gabe broke off their very short relationship, and she f ound herself becoming a third wheel now that Anna’s paired up with Steve.



In the trailer for the second season’s remaining half, Hulu announced that the show’s returning on December 3. From what’s seen in the trailer, Steve makes things official and asks Anna to be his girlfriend.



Maya starts to feel left out, saying, “You two have been hanging out a lot. I don’t want to be the third wheel.” She adds, “What if we just wake up one day and we’re not friends?” but that seems very unlikely for the BFFs.

But it doesn’t look like Maya is lonely for long. She gets her own high school boyfriend, too, so the friends get to bond over having older boyfriends and navigating their first loves.

Though things seem to be going a lot better in the love department for Maya and Anna, they will each have to deal with some family issues, too. Anna’s dealing with her parents expecting her to be mature, even while they’re acting immature themselves amid their divorce. And Maya is hurt that her brother Suji got a cellphone and she didn’t (ah, the nostalgia for the coveted Nokia).



When she confronts her mom about why she doesn’t get a phone, her mom responds, “You’re not mature enough for cellphone.”



“What are you even talking about? ” asks a pissed Maya in return.



Her mom has quite the burn: “You don’t even know how to wipe.” She holds up Maya’s underwear and says, “I got the stains out for you.” Mortifying!

The second half of season two premieres on December 3.