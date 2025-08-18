Louis Partridge attempts to pour a perfect pint in House Of Guinness first look Steven Knight's latest historical drama premieres September 26 on Netflix.

Peaky Blinders fans, assemble: Steven Knight’s next series is coming September 26 on Netflix. In between premiering his Hulu series and writing the new James Bond movie, Knight will launch House Of Guinness. It’s another juicy period piece about another family business, this one at least slightly more legitimate than what the Shelbys had going on.

According to a synopsis from the streamer, “House Of Guinness explores an epic story inspired by one of Europe’s most famous and enduring dynasties— the Guinness Family. Set in 19th-century Dublin and New York, the story begins immediately after the death of Sir Benjamin Guinness, the man responsible for the extraordinary success of the Guinness brewery, and the far-reaching impact of his will on the fate of his four adult children, Arthur (Anthony Boyle), Edward (Louis Partridge), Anne (Emily Fairn), and Ben (Fionn O’Shea), as well as on a group of Dublin characters who work and interact with the phenomenon that is Guinness.”

The House Of Guinness cast also includes James Norton (Happy Valley) as play Sean Rafferty; Dervla Kirwan (True Detective: Night Country) as Aunt Agnes Guinness; Jack Gleeson (Game Of Thrones) as Byron Hedges; Niamh McCormack (Everything Now) as Ellen Cochrane; Danielle Galligan (Shadow And Bone) as Lady Olivia Hedges; Ann Skelly (The Sandman) as Adelaide Guinness; Seamus O’Hara (Blue Lights) as Patrick Cochrane; Michael McElhatton (Game Of Thrones) as John Potter; David Wilmot (Station Eleven) as Bonnie Champion; Michael Colgan (Say Nothing) as Rev. Henry Gratton; Jessica Reynolds (Kneecap) as Lady Christine O’Madden; Hilda Fay (The Woman In The Wall) as Sultan; and Elizabeth Daulau (Andor) as Lady Henrietta St Lawrence.

In a statement (via TV Line) when the show was announced, Knight said, “The Guinness dynasty is known the world over—wealth, poverty, power, influence, and great tragedy are all intertwined to create a rich tapestry of material to draw from. I’ve always been fascinated by their stories and am excited to bring the characters to life for the world to see.” You can check out the first look photos below.