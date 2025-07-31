Peaky Blinders' Steven Knight will write Denis Villeneuve's Bond movie

Bringing us one step closer to a universe in which James Bond is revealed to merely be an NPC in a child’s fishing video game—as we’ve always, secretly suspected—Amazon MGM has confirmed that it’s tapped writer Steven Knight to pen its first Bond film since wresting full control of the franchise away from its previous owners earlier this year.

Knight is, of course, a TV and film veteran, who has done a great many things—creating both Peaky Blinders and Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?, among other things—that are not “writing and directing 2019’s Serenity, a film whose big dopey twist we think about like three times a week.” He’s also been attached, sometimes only temporarily, to a number of high-profile projects in recent years, supposedly getting on the hook for a Vertigo remake, and briefly having fed himself into the Star Wars franchise’s endless efforts to revive itself in the wake of Rise Of Skywalker.

Now he’s found a new mostly-moribund legendary film brand to get attached to, as Amazon aims to bring Bond back to theaters for the first time since Daniel Craig finally “gave no fucks“‘d his way fully out of the role. Knight was officially announced by Amazon MGM earlier today, and will be penning a script that’ll be used by Denis Villeneuve in order to present his new vision for Bond. Pretty much all other details about the film are still nil, of course, including the super-important question of casting. Will the new Bond be young? Older? Will he be obsessed with catching a giant fish named “Justice,” that turns out to be a literal embodiment of Justice, while living inside a fishing-based video game? Knight’s past filmography raises many questions. We can only wait and find out.