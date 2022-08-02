Jake Gyllenhaal has some big shoes to fill: his remake of Road House, originally starring Patrick Swayze, is officially moving forward. Gyllenhaal and director Doug Liman’s names have been attached to the project for almost a year, and Prime Video has finally given them the green light.

The 1989 version of the film was about Dalton, a bouncer at a rowdy Missouri bar. The updated version “follows a former UFC fighter (Gyllenhaal) who takes a job as a bouncer at a rough-and-tumble roadhouse in the Florida Keys, but soon discovers that not everything is what it seems in this tropical paradise,” according to a press release from the streamer.

“I’m thrilled to put my own spin on the beloved Road House legacy,” said Liman in a statement. “And I can’t wait to show audiences what Jake and I are going to do with this iconic role.”

Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke called the reboot “a homerun for us,” continuing, “Not only is it a nod to fans of the original, but it is also a big, fun, broad audience movie. We are thrilled to collaborate with Joel, Doug, and this great cast led by Jake Gyllenhaal, and for them to come together to reimagine the classic MGM film as an action-packed adventure for our global audience.”

In his own statement, producer Joel Silver said the original “has a special place in my heart.” He added, “Doug and I have each made some big, boisterous action movies and are ready to bring everything we have to this one.”

Joining Gyllenhaal in the cast are Billy Magnussen (No Time to Die), Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad), Gbemisola Ikumelo (A League of Their Own), Lukas Gage (The White Lotus), Hannah Love Lanier (A Black Lady Sketch Show), Travis Van Winkle (You), B.K. Cannon (Why Women Kill), Arturo Castro (Broad City), Dominique Columbus (Ray Donovan), Beau Knapp (Seven Seconds), and Bob Menery. The film is expected to begin production in the Dominican Republic later this month.