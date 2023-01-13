Kal-El no: James Gunn debunks Jacob Elordi Superman casting rumors

Following the announcement that the next DC Superman movie would follow a younger version of the hero rather than Henry Cavill’s iteration, writer and DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has taken to Twitter to offer an update on the project. The director of The Suicide Squad was quick to debunk a fan rumor that Jacob Elordi of Euphoria fame would take up the cape.



“Casting, as is almost always the case with me, will happen after the script is finished or close to finished, and it isn’t,” Gunn writes. “We’ll announce a few things in not too long, but the casting of Superman won’t be one of them.”

Known for directing the Guardians Of The Galaxy movies, Gunn took the lead at the newly-minted DC Studios last November along with co-head Peter Safran to begin working on the next roadmap for bringing the comic book universe to the screen. The next Superman was first teased by the filmmaker in December, noted as being “a huge priority, if not the biggest priority.” Days later, Cavill confirmed that he would not be returning to the role he had been playing since 2013's Man Of Steel, despite having just been seen in Black Adam.

Gunn previously promised that there would be some concrete news about the future of DC onscreen “at the beginning of the new year,” which does sound like it should be any day now. Whatever does get announced, it won’t include Wonder Woman 3, Black Adam squaring off against Superman, or Elordi as the last son of Krypton.

Of course, with season three of Euphoria on the way, the actor can still look forward to a nice check from Warner Bros. Discovery. Elordi also recently completed filming on Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla Presley biopic, in which he plays Elvis.