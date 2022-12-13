Last week, a report came out that Patty Jenkins’ third Wonder Woman movie had been canned, supposedly because whatever Jenkins had planned didn’t align with whatever ideas that new DC Studios bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran are working on for their new slate of superhero movies. Gunn sort of denied it, and then a second report came out that claimed it was Jenkins’ idea to walk away from the project after Warner Bros. Film Group co-CEOs Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy rejected her pitch and told her to take things in a different direction—supposedly leading to Jenkins saying that, among other things, they “didn’t understand the character,” that they “didn’t understand character arcs,” and that they didn’t understand Jenkins herself.

Now, Jenkins has released a lengthy statement on Twitter, and you can tell it’ll be a good one since it opens with “Sigh…” before digging into some recent developments in her career (including the decision to indefinitely delay her Star Wars movie, Rogue Squadron). Here’s the whole thing:

Jenkins says that Rogue Squadron was originally delayed because she wanted to focus on Wonder Woman 3, but she has since gone back to the project and is now actively developing it again. But as for Wonder Woman, Jenkins says that she “never walked away” from the project and was “open to considering anything” that DC Studios asked of her. She matter-of-factly says that, as far as he knew, “there was nothing I could do to move anything forward at this time,” adding, “DC is obviously buried in changes they are having to make, so I understand these decisions are difficult right now.”

The rest of Jenkins’ post is about the great legacy of Wonder Woman and how she doesn’t want her “beautiful journey” with Diana Of Themyscira to “land on a negative note.” She says she has “loved and been so honored” to make these two Wonder Woman movies, and she hopes the character and her legacy have “an amazing future ahead, with or without me.” She also highlights Gal Gadot, who—as far as we know—will stay on as the character even if Jenkins doesn’t keep directing Wonder Woman movies, with Jenkins saying that Gadot “is the walking embodiment of Wonder Woman in real life and a better person than the world can imagine.”



Basically, she took the high road and did a hell of a job with it. And also Rogue Squadron is back on. Let’s put Gal Gadot in an X-Wing!