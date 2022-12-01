This is it: The final ride for both the Guardians Of The Galaxy and their papa, director James Gunn, whose time at Disney and Marvel Studios has come to an end now that he’s co-running DC Studios at Warner Bros. Discovery. But don’t think about the end just yet, because we’ve just now gotten our first trailer for Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 3, which features some extremely funny stuff with Drax, a new otter character , the Guardians wearing sick Annihilation War uniforms, the debut of Peacemaker’s Chukwudi Iwuji as the villainous High Evolutionary, Will Poulter as top-tier Marvel weirdo Adam Warlock (he’s like Jesus but cooler) , and Zoe Saldaña as the alternate version of Gamora from the past, reuniting (or uniting for the first time, from her perspective?) with the other Guardians. If you haven’t seen Avengers: Endgame, that’s on you.

Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 | Official Trailer

It’s good to see Gamora in particular, since so much of the recent Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special was about Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill being sad that she’s gone, but they couldn’t wrap up this trilogy without the whole team... even if a key part of the team is lying dead in a pit on some planet. Also, speaking of the Holiday Special, there is a quick glimpse of new Guardians friend Cosmo ( Maria Bakalova) , the psychic dog who hangs out with them at their new HQ on Knowhere (the floating head where The Collector used to live). And speaking of Knowhere, since we last saw that severed head, we met another member of the race of beings that it belonged to in Eternals! It’s almost like they know what they’re doing with all of this ridiculous shit.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 3 will be in theaters on May 5, 2023.