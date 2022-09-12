While the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll had his time in the spotlight this year with Baz Luhrmann’s biopic Elvis, it’s time for Mrs. Priscilla Ann Presley to receive the star treatment. Sofia Coppola has written and will direct Priscilla, starring Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny as our Mr. and Mrs. Elvis Presley, respectively.

The A24 flick is based on Presley’s memoir Elvis And Me, which was published back in 1985. Elordi beat out several picks for the role of Elvis, while Spaeney has been Coppola’s first choice since day one, per Deadline.

While Luhrmann’s biopic focused very little on the marriage between the two—aside from its rose-tinged beginning and its eventual dissolution—it seems Priscilla will focus heavily on their romance, which began when in 1959 Priscilla was a mere 14 and Elvis was 23. The two married in 1967, and Priscilla gave birth to their only child, Lisa Marie Presley, the next year. Their marriage would be a rocky one, with both engaging in extramarital affairs that eventually led to calls for separation.

Priscilla marks Coppola’s third collaboration with A24, following 2020's On The Rocks and 2013's The Bling Ring. For Priscilla, she’s reteaming with director of photography Philippe Le Sourd, costume designer Stacey Battat, editor Sarah Flack, and production designer Tamara Deverell.

Elordi’s principally known for his role as the high school villain Nate in HBO’s Euphoria, and as the heartthrob in Netflix’s The Kissing Booth trilogy. Spaeney recently starred alongside Kate Winslet in HBO’s Mare of Easttown, and is known for her roles in Bad Times At The El Royale, On The Basis Of Sex, and Pacific Rim: Uprising.

Priscilla is set to begin filming in Toronto this fall.