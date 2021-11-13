For those people convinced that just watching perennial life enthusiast Jeff Goldblum be fascinated by everyday things would make for riveting TV, The World According To Jeff Goldblum is back for a second season. For Jeff Goldblum, using his Late Show appearance to actually promote The World According To Jeff Goldblum apparently isn’t all that interesting, as the 69-year-old actor, musician, and perennial internet thirst trap repeatedly waved off Stephen Colbert’s halfhearted attempts to introduce the topic of Goldblum’s Disney Plus/National Geographic docuseries in favor of just being Jeff Goldblum for a couple of segments.



And while the new season of The World According To Jeff Goldblum sees the actor reacting with endearingly effusive wonder at everything from dogs, to fireworks, to magic, to the occasional cryptid hunt, Goldblum was equally enraptured by essentially everything in the Ed Sullivan Theater. Bringing out several pairs of his own glasses, he and Colbert swapped prescriptions for a while, potentially leaving Colbert even more dazzled by Goldblum’s choice of wardrobe for the night. (Not everybody can pull of two magic eye patterns of jungle-print.)

Advertisement

Begrudgingly reminded to react to the clip he’d been forced to bring, Goldblum was—wait for it—ani matedly excited about the TikTok dance moves he learned from Atlanta dance phenoms Collab Crib. Goldblum als o refused to speculate on whether or not he’s replacing Daniel Craig as James Bond. (W hich is unlikely, but you have to admit you sort of want to see.)

Then w hipping out a hank of rope, Goldblum shared some nifty knot tricks while regaling Colbert’s audience with tales of how Johnny Carson (who, as it turns out, co-produced Goldblum’s 1983 breakout ensemble drama, The Big Chill) invited the entire cast to his Malibu mansion and showed off his own close-up magic skills. Goldblum also shared one enticing tidbit the actor says he learned from talking to NASA personnel for his show—that some astronauts return to Earth with a mysterious eye defect, but only the male astronauts, and only in their right eye. Colbert noted that that sounds like the setup for a particularly creepy space horror movie, even if, as it turns out, the science behind the phenomenon is a little more mundane.

But “mundane” isn’t really in Jeff Goldblum’s vocabulary, as the star of Thor: Ragnarok and The Mountain waxed Goldblum-ian on everything from Colbert’s salt-and-pepper hair (apparently a dead ringer for the legendary Hollywood manes of both Peter La wford and C esar Romero) to the unique power of music. Bandleader Jon Batiste expressed approval for noted j a zz enthusiast Goldblum’s description of the intimacy of connection between musician and audience, although whe ther that extends to Goldblum’s assertion that music “s omehow can go right to y our gizzard” is unknown. After that, there was just time for a little improvised “You Are My Sunshine” duet from Colbert and Goldblum, and we’re out.

Oh, The World According To Jeff Goldblum, Season 2 is now streaming on Disn ey+.