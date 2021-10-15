Mike White’s hit series White Lotus is returning for a second season, and though HBO has previously announced that the next installment would feature brand new characters, there’s one familiar face already confirmed to stir up more chaos for the show’s resort workers.



TV Line reports that Jennifer Coolidge will reprise her role as Tanya, the kooky and clueless rich lady who gave us some of The White Lotus’ most hilariously batshit moments.

We already know that this new season will also take place in a different White Lotus resort, away from Hawaii, and though TV Line doesn’t reveal exactly where it’ll be, the publication reports it’s “hearing somewhere in Europe.” Details of how Tanya figures into the second season’s plot haven’t been revealed yet, though.

So far, Coolidge is the only star from the first season to be confirmed for the next, but there are two other actors who are very interested in returning, too. Back in August, Jake Lacy, who played huge asshole Shane in the series, told The A.V. Club that he’s “100 percent” up for playing the obnoxious dipshit again. He also said he and Molly Shannon talked about wanting to keep playing the characters.

“I was texting with Molly last night before the finale because she hadn’t read ahead; she was like, ‘I just want to see it,’” he said. “And I was like, ‘Man, I hope that we get to come back, like, just in the back of a shot.’ Seeing us berating someone at the Sky Lounge or getting into it with the valet. Just something to be like, ‘Oh, God, those people are still out there. They’re still just doing their fucking thing. Like Jesus, enough is enough.’ Or I hope that I hope that they follow [Kitty]. I hope she has a major thing in the second season. I think that would be amazing.”

Having Coolidge return alongside some new difficult guests is fantastic enough; it would be great to see more of the fascinatingly horrifying characters from the first season—and maybe Lukas Gage’s butt again, too.