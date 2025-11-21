Great Job, Internet!: Jmail has made reading the Epstein emails easier than ever A Gmail parody has made combing through Jeffrey Epstein's emails with the world's most powerful as easy as opening your email.

Last week, for whatever reason, the Republican Party buried the American public in an avalanche of emails from Jeffrey Epstein. Presumably assuming that the info dump would keep conspiracy theorists and journalists tied up for weeks, the conservative efforts to stymie the spread of the emails, which implicates some of the world’s richest and most powerful people as friends with one of the world’s most notorious pedophiles and sex traffickers, backfired. Within days, the conversation turned to whether or not Russian President Vladimir “Putin has the photos of Trump blowing Bubba.” Still, it’s a lot to organize and sort through, especially if you just want to read Deepak Chopra sharing, “I’ve felt a kinship with Woody because he is tortured by existential dilemmas as am I.” Or Noam Chomsky telling Epstein about the Brazilian jazz duo he saw in the Caribbean. Thankfully, all these emails are now easily accessible thanks to the House Oversight Committee and Jmail, a Gmail parody developed by Luke Igel and Riley Walz, two friends from San Francisco who banged it out in about five hours.

The layout should be pretty familiar to anyone with a Gmail account. Clicking “Inbox” will show a chronological listing of Epstein’s emails through July 14, 2019, a month before Epstein’s death. His last email was a Quora Digest, which is damning for Quora. But there is also a “Random Page” button that sends to a page within his archive. On the left, there are some tabs to some of the more interesting correspondence in Epstein’s life, including Larry Summers, Michael Wolff, Steve Bannon, and Ghislaine Maxwell. It’s never been easier to see Jeffrey Epstein telling Steve Bannon that Metallica: Some Kind Of Monster filmmaker Joe Berlinger is “a bit of a hack.”

“[The emails] were already PDFs,” Igel told The A.V. Club over the phone. “It was pretty crazy. Congress released it on a Google Drive folder. Many people have made fun of how weird and quirky the whole delivery method was. Someone made an amazing indexed database of those emails using Google Journalist Studio. Problem is that once you click on this beautifully indexed document, it’s really hard to read a PDF. So we just decided to do that, to fix that.”