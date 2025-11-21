Great Job, Internet!: Jmail has made reading the Epstein emails easier than ever

A Gmail parody has made combing through Jeffrey Epstein's emails with the world's most powerful as easy as opening your email. 

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  November 21, 2025 | 5:26pm
(Photo by Davidoff Studios/Getty Images)
Last week, for whatever reason, the Republican Party buried the American public in an avalanche of emails from Jeffrey Epstein. Presumably assuming that the info dump would keep conspiracy theorists and journalists tied up for weeks, the conservative efforts to stymie the spread of the emails, which implicates some of the world’s richest and most powerful people as friends with one of the world’s most notorious pedophiles and sex traffickers, backfired. Within days, the conversation turned to whether or not Russian President Vladimir “Putin has the photos of Trump blowing Bubba.” Still, it’s a lot to organize and sort through, especially if you just want to read Deepak Chopra sharing, “I’ve felt a kinship with Woody because he is tortured by existential dilemmas as am I.” Or Noam Chomsky telling Epstein about the Brazilian jazz duo he saw in the Caribbean. Thankfully, all these emails are now easily accessible thanks to the House Oversight Committee and Jmail, a Gmail parody developed by Luke Igel and Riley Walz, two friends from San Francisco who banged it out in about five hours.

The layout should be pretty familiar to anyone with a Gmail account. Clicking “Inbox” will show a chronological listing of Epstein’s emails through July 14, 2019, a month before Epstein’s death. His last email was a Quora Digest, which is damning for Quora. But there is also a “Random Page” button that sends to a page within his archive. On the left, there are some tabs to some of the more interesting correspondence in Epstein’s life, including Larry Summers, Michael Wolff, Steve Bannon, and Ghislaine Maxwell. It’s never been easier to see Jeffrey Epstein telling Steve Bannon that Metallica: Some Kind Of Monster filmmaker Joe Berlinger is “a bit of a hack.”

“[The emails] were already PDFs,” Igel told The A.V. Club over the phone. “It was pretty crazy. Congress released it on a Google Drive folder. Many people have made fun of how weird and quirky the whole delivery method was. Someone made an amazing indexed database of those emails using Google Journalist Studio. Problem is that once you click on this beautifully indexed document, it’s really hard to read a PDF. So we just decided to do that, to fix that.”

To fix it, Igel and Walz used an LLM to convert the plain text in the PDFs back into an email format. Then, once the data was prepped, they used an app called Cursor, which, according to Igel, is an “an amazing tool that allows you to use AI to code really, really fast,” to ape Gmail’s aesthetics for a web app. We at The A.V. Club are, obviously, very skeptical of AI tools, but a tool is only as good as its use, and this one makes a loose assortment of emails look more like Gmail. All they had to do was use Cursor to match Gmail’s aesthetics, which it did easily (probably great news for Google). After “cruising through the database to find out who the most frequent recipients and senders are in this data set,” they put those “top senders” in the “left-hand side so you can click on all the stuff from Larry Summers or everything from Noam Chomsky.”

Despite a brief crash, the site has been running perfectly since then. Now, while most AI models tend to hallucinate, Igel said, the loose typing style of Mr. Epstein mirrored the types of hallucinations the LLM might have. The biggest problem, as anyone who’s ever converted a PDF knows, was spacing. “In all honesty, this is like a pretty good data set to do it on,” he says. “Because the emails themselves are already in broken English and riddled with typos. It is genuinely difficult to find out what Jeffrey Epstein was just failing to type versus what was the AI extractor.” But if anyone’s concerned about the info, each email has a trusty “view original document” button.

If and when more emails are released, they will be uploaded to Jmail as well. “I don’t like I don’t like these people,” Igel says. “Riley and I do not support these people.”

Check out Jmail over at Jmail.world.

Correction: An earlier version of this article stated that Cursor was used to convert the text. This is incorrect. Cursor was used to create a web app that resembled Gmail. We regret the error.

 
