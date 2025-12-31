20 maddening (and 5 alright) news stories from 2025 Hardly anyone would consider 2025 their favorite year, but at least we got Vince Gilligan back on TV.

2025 will probably not be remembered as one of as one of our best years ever. We began with devastating fires in Los Angeles County and watched a right-ward shift in the government bleed into most areas of pop culture and media. It was a long year, an exhausting year, the kind of year where at the end it’s hard to believe Anora winning Best Picture or the premiere of A Minecraft Movie happened within the past 12 months. 2016 and 2020 were years that became memes because they felt so awful at the time; that hasn’t happened with 2025. Instead, 2025 has felt more maddening and unbelievable, at least from where we’re sitting. To try to make sense of it, we’ve put together some of the biggest events of the year to remember together.

1. Los Angeles experiences devastating wild fires

First, and most importantly: The Eaton and Palisades wildfires that both started in Los Angeles County in January of 2025 were two of the deadliest such fires in California history, killing 30 people during a one-month run through the southern portion of the state. They were also massively destructive, doing something like $20 billion in damages, with those impacted ranging from huge numbers of California’s homeless population all the way up to a number of big-name celebrities, many of whom had their homes burnt to the ground by the raging fires. The destruction, taking place as it did close to the heart of the entertainment industry, had numerous knock-on effects even beyond the horrifying costs to human life, some of them directly impacting the pop-culture world. That included everything from numerous benefit concerts, running under the FireAid name, to the total disruption of 2025’s carefully set awards show schedule, as meticulously planned dreams of Hollywood hobnobbing ran directly into the hard realities of how much of the area was left in ruins by the fires. [William Hughes]



2. Karla Sofia Gascon posts her Oscar chances away

You wouldn’t know it now, after Anora practically ran the table, but there was a moment when Emilia Pérez and its lead actress Karla Sofía Gascón seemed to be the frontrunners at the 2025 Oscars. Then came social media and its habit of preserving every tasteless, ill-considered, and downright racist comment from those who tweet them. And unfortunately for her, Gascón tweeted a lot of them. After accusing fans of her fellow nominee Fernanda Torres of concocting some elaborate hate campaign against her, journalist Sarah Hagi did just the slightest bit of digging and found a trove of hateful tweets from Gascón. After the tweets, which included nasty comments about the then-recently-murdered George Floyd, were discovered, Gascón continued to make it worse, suggesting there was a conspiracy to tank her campaign. Though finding public social media posts hardly takes a conspiracy, Gascón’s Oscar campaign was, in fact, tanked. [Drew Gillis]

3. Jason Isaacs’ penis-gate



Mike White tried his darnedest to give The White Lotus’ third season some juicy water-cooler moments, ranging from Carrie Coon monologue to Parker Posey’s accent to incest. Still, he couldn’t keep the ensemble from giving everybody things to talk about outside the show’s storylines. Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood faced their fair share of this, as did Jason Isaacs, who couldn’t help but ignite headlines with his statements. Sick of being asked whether he wore a prosthetic penis in one of the episodes, he called it a “double standard.” He specifically named young female actors like Anora‘s Mikey Madison and The Substance’s Margaret Qualley, saying, “no one would dream about asking them about their genitalia.” Um, is he new to the business? Has he not seen how many times women are continually, unabashedly, excessively asked about their bodies, or has that been the topic of discussion? Anyway, he made an apology, so we can all stop thinking about his penis now and forever. [Saloni Gajjar]

4. Paramount goes full villain

It’s not like the international megacorporations were on the side of the people before 2025, but the second Trump inauguration brought out the worst in so many of them. Nowhere was this more obvious than at Paramount, which spent most of its year trying to complete mergers by bowing to the current presidential administration. Trump returned to office with a bone to pick with 60 Minutes; the result was an effective overhaul of CBS News, with right-wing opinion columnist Bari Weiss put in charge of one of the United States’ most venerable journalistic institutions. The company sent Trump $16 million to make the lawsuit go away and eliminated its one-time Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiatives in the process of getting FCC approval. The company placed Bari Weiss, formerly an opinion columnist for The New York Times and the founder of The Free Press, in charge of CBS News, and the ramifications of that probably won’t be fully clear for some time. Then, it turned its lasers toward Warner Bros. Discovery, attempting to make an even bigger media conglomerate and control yet another major mainstream news source. Despite WB deciding to go with Netflix’s offer instead, Paramount is not ready to say die, potentially setting the table for another whole year of these shenanigans. [DG]

5. Lawsuits run amok

There was a time when you couldn’t open social media or be on the internet without being bombarded by unsolicited updates on the Blake Lively versus Justin Baldoni debacle. The It Ends With Us co-stars have been under media and public scrutiny ever since rumors surface of behind-the-scenes issues while shooting the movie. After the Gossip Girl star officially filed a sexual harassment complaint against her co-star/director in late 2024, Baldoni sued Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, for $400 million in early January. This kickstarted a long year of very public legal battling between both parties—and a trial awaits in 2026. If you’re wondering why TikTokers are suddenly law experts (just kidding), now you know. And we can’t talk about the year in lawsuits without Trump, who launched a number of them against the media as an obvious intimidation tactic, including the BBC, with Paramount and YouTube setting, because bending over backwards for him probably felt like the most convenient option. [SG]

6. Warner Bros.’ box office success makes it a better asset for monopolies

Before we get to everything bad that happened, it’s worth noting that Warner Bros. Pictures had a very good year at the movies. Considering the studio’s 2024, which saw underperforming blockbusters and Oscar hopefuls Furiosa and Joker: Folie À Deux pushing the studio toward collapse, WB rebounded with a murderer’s row of hits, including the year’s biggest domestic grosser, A Minecraft Movie. Since installing Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy as the co-CEOs of Warner Bros. Pictures, their filmmaker-and-originality-first edict has led to an unprecedented run of success, topping the box office eight times and making an ungodly amount of money along the way. But more than money, it made real movies worth seeing in the theater, like Sinners and One Battle After Another. The studio successfully launched a new cinematic universe and gave audiences a Superman worth cheering for. It balanced franchise installments like Final Destination: Bloodlines with bold, original nightmares like Weapons, movies that people continued to discuss long after the grosses came out, which gave a bump to the recently, perpetually rebranded HBO Max. No wonder everyone wants to buy it all of a sudden. [Matt Schimkowitz]

7. Marvel tries a soft reset



Marvel’s post-Endgame run of movies could be considered shaky at best and disastrous at worst. 2025 didn’t help things. In a year designed to be a soft reset, Marvel missed the mark where it mattered most: Making new star characters. The massive investment in getting fans on board with Sam Wilson, who had a whole TV show devoted to him taking the shield, had been for naught as Captain America: Brave New World opened to some of the worst reviews in MCU history. Others fared better, but not much. The pretty good Thunderbolts overperformed for a movie about a bunch of side characters. But the most significant failure was Fantastic Four: First Steps, Marvel’s biggest hit of the year, which had none of the staying power or fan enthusiasm of last year’s Deadpool & Wolverine. All of it seemed like a non-starter after Marvel announced the massive cast of Avengers: Doomsday via a comically lengthy chair-back reveal, signaling to viewers that their old favorites were returning to the fold. Heading into 2026, it’s all on the Avengers to right a ship that has long since passed. [MS]

8. The AI omnibus

If there has been one specter hanging, like six extra thumbs jammed haphazardly into a hand that doesn’t quite connect at the wrist, over the world of entertainment in 2025, it has been that of artificial intelligence. It’s not just that the fights over generative AI over the last 12 months seemed to open up new fronts every single day—from the bizarre spectacle of supposed “AI actress” Tilly Norwood, to controversies rocking even the most critically lauded corners of the video game world, to Disney’s last-minute decision to plant a big, multi-mouthed kiss on OpenAI’s cheek—but that absolutely none of them seem to be in any danger of being resolved. Although authors have eked out a few wins in court cases over the tech types who allegedly stole their works en masse to feed into their digital woodchippers, and groups like SAG-AFTRA have pledged to fight AI encroachment wherever they can, the Trump White House has not only declined to regulate the multi-billion dollar industry, but actively worked to stop states from doing so themselves. The whole thing has left 2025 as a year of transition for artificial intelligence—but whether that transition winds up being into the glorious technological future that the billionaire class keeps promising, or the total financial collapse that every single other tech bubble like this has inevitably produced when those same billionaires’ bullshit runs out, remains, at least ostensibly, to be seen. [WH]