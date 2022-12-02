The plot is still being kept under wraps, but more details are beginning to emerge about the second season of Loki. Kate Dickie has joined the cast of the multiverse-busting Marvel Cinematic Universe series, as reported by Deadline. The Scottish actor is apparently playing a villain, so start wildly speculating on her role now!

Dickie has been seen in projects including Game Of Thrones and The Green Knight. Her recent credits include the Hulu horror flick Matriarch, the Netflix miniseries Inside Man, and The Northman.

Other newcomers to Loki are Everything Everywhere All At Once’s Ke Huy Quan and Blindspotting star Rafael Casal. Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Eugene Cordero are set to reprise their roles. (Or, given the first season’s finale, variants of them.)

The Disney+ series is entering a new timeline in the second season after changing things up behind the camera. Director Kate Herron had only planned on working on the first season and will be replaced by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, who were previously behind two episodes of Moon Knight. Previous staff writer Eric Martin will be stepping up as head writer now that Michael Waldron is occupied with Avengers: Secret Wars.

The first season of Loki saw the God of Mischief facing off against the Time Variance Authority and discovering alternate versions of himself from across the multiverse. It concluded with the villainous Kang the Conqueror being unleashed on the Sacred Timeline, setting up Jonathan Majors’ future appearances in Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania and presumably Avengers: Kang Dynasty. So far, Loki has been the only live-action Marvel Disney+ series to be confirmed as having multiple seasons rather than leading into a spin-off show or movie.