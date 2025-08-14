In their heads, Leonardo DiCaprio and Paul Thomas Anderson are just a couple of cool guys in their 30s Interviewing each other ahead of their new film One Battle After Another, DiCaprio and Anderson said they feel 32 and 27, respectively.

There’s a lot to recommend about the “one famous person interviews another” format that’s been making the rounds in journalistic circles of late. Yes, you get some softballs thrown into the mix, and a basic “we’re all in this together” sympathy that might preclude hard questions being asked. But it’s also pretty much the only way to get certain notably guarded stars—like, say, Leonardo DiCaprio—to go on record from within their comfort zones, as DiCaprio did in a recent Esquire interview with fellow frequent reporter-phobe Paul Thomas Anderson. The pair are currently deep into collaboration mode, currently promoting their first film together, One Battle After Another, and were pretty ready to cut loose about their careers (and occasional mocking of Esquire‘s offered list of questions).

The most interesting stuff, from a historical counterfactuals point of view, pops up early, when Anderson opens by asking DiCaprio if he has any big regrets, and immediately gets back “not doing Boogie Nights” in response. (Anderson pursued DiCaprio for the part back in the ’90s, but the actor turned him down due to time commitments on Titanic, pointing Anderson toward his former co-star Mark Wahlberg instead.) The two men spend a while basically asking why they’d never managed to work together in the intervening time, despite a long-standing mutual admiration, before Anderson pivots to something way less Hollywood history, and more genuinely interesting: