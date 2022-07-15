Lily Allen is set to make her television debut in the British comedy series Dreamland. As reported by Variety, the Sky Original show about the relationship between four sisters is set to air next year.



“Set in the sun-drenched British seaside town of Margate, it is a dark comedic exploration of multi-generational female relationships, and their (somewhat dysfunctional) family dynamics,” reads the official description. Dreamland is based on the BAFTA-winning short film by Sharon Horgan (The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent), who is also producing the six-episode series.

Filming now on location, the show’s cast also includes Freema Agyeman (Doctor Who), Kiell Smith-Bynoe (Stath Lets Flats), Aimee-Ffion Edwards (Peaky Blinders), Frances Barber (Doctor Who), Sheila Reid (Doctor Who), and Gabby Best. Samantha Bond (Downton Abbey) will have a guest role.

Advertisement

Known best as a singer for the past decade and a half, Allen made her West End debut last year in 2:22 A Ghost Story. Onscreen, she previously had a cameo appearance as Elizabeth Taylor in How To Build A Girl, the film adaptation of the memoir of the same name by controversial writer Caitlin Moran. Though she hosted the series Lily Allen And Friends, as the daughter of actor Keith Allen and the sister of Game Of Thrones’ Alfie Allen, she’s now joining the family business. Her most recent album is 2018's No Shame, and she joined Olivia Rodrigo onstage at Glastonbury last month to perform a very pointed duet of “Fuck You .”

Agyeman’s breakout performance was as the Doctor Who companion Martha Jones, one of the main characters of the legacy series’ 2000s revival. She’s also enjoyed success on American television, with roles in New Amsterdam, Sense8, and The Carrie Diaries.

G/O Media may get a commission Still 32% off for post prime day sales Apple AirPods Pro Transparently awesome

These earbuds have active noise cancellation, transparency mode to let in outside sound as needed, and active EQ to ensure you get the best out of your audio. Buy for $169 at Amazon Advertisement

Dreamland will be the television directing debut for Harlots actor Ellie Heydon. Gabby Best is pulling double duty as a writer, alongside Sharma Walfall (Hollyoaks), Sarah Kendall (Frayed), and Emma Jane Unsworth (The Outlaws), who is also the showrunner.