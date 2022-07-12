Brought to you by Stephan Merchant, the co-creator of The Office, and Elgin James, the co-creator of Mayans M.C., is a show that looks like both those shows smacked together. The Outlaws, a British comedy starring Stephen Merchant and Christopher Walken, is returning for season two. And despite the fact that not everyone in the crew has picked up their daily quota of dog shit, Prime Video was nice enough to share a trailer for the upcoming season with the world.

The Outlaws – Season 2 Official Trailer | Prime Video

The Outlaws is a comedy caper about a group of ne’er-do-well criminals working through their community service sentences doing menial clean-ups. But more importantly, it’s a chance to see Stephen Merchant do his awkward weirdo routine in front of Christopher Walken, a much more confident weirdo. Here’s the synopsis:

The Outlaws is a comedy thriller about a disparate group of lawbreakers thrown together to complete a community service sentence. Seven strangers from different walks of life are forced to work together to renovate a derelict community center. When one of their number gets dragged into a dangerous world of organized crime, they unite in ways none of them thought possible. Picking up a few months after the climax of Season One, in Season Two, the Outlaws still have time to serve on their sentences, but quickly realize the criminal underworld isn’t done with them yet—not by a long shot. This ragtag group of misfits’ shared past comes back to haunt them, in the shape of a terrifying London drug lord out for blood—The Dean.

This is also the show that led to a tour guide at Stonehenge stopping Christopher Walken from touching the old rocks. Stephen Merchant elaborates:



We had a day off, and Chris really wanted to go to Stonehenge. We got there, and he went to the woman showing us around: “Can I touch one of the stones?” And she was like, “No.” I took her to one side and said, “He’s 78 years old. He’s an Academy Award winner. He’s Christopher Walken. He’s come 3,000 miles. These things have been here 5,000 years. You can’t just let him touch a stone?” And she’s like, “No. Definitely not.” It was so typically British that even someone like Christopher Walken can’t touch the stones. “Definitely not.” That’s not how we roll in England.

That’s how they roll in England, indeed. The Outlaws returns on August 5