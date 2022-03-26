Tomorrow night’s Oscars ceremony will be the second time—after the 2016 show, where his “How Far I’ll Go, ” from Moana, got beat out for Best Original Song by La La Land’s “City Of Stars”—that Lin-Manuel Miranda has been up for an Oscar. (Specifically, his Encanto song “Dos Oruguitas” is up for the same award.) (And, yes, if it was us, we would have picked “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” or “Surface Pressure” instead, but ballads gonna ballad at The Oscars.)

All of which means that this is also the second time that Hamilton creator Miranda will be up for the unofficial, but much-coveted, EGOT, having already secured the E, G, and T in 2014, 2009, and 200 8 , respectively. (He’s won one or more of each award since, too .) Unfortunately, it now sounds like Miranda won’t be there to accept the award (or flash podcast-specific secret signals in the process) on Sunday night, announcing today that he’ll be skipping the e vent because his wife, Vanessa Nadal, has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

On the positive side, Miranda announced that neither he, nor his kids, have been diagnosed with the disease, and that his wife is feeling fine . Even so, caution has to win out: Miranda made it clear that he won’t be attending the Big Show, wishing love and luck to both his Encanto and Tick, Tick…Boom collaborators.

If he wins, Miranda will (in absentia) become the 17th person to accomplish the EGOT hat-trick-plus-one. Not that there’s shame in merely being an EGT winner, either; Miranda currently shares the distinction with the likes of James Earl Jones, Lily Tomlin, Dick Van Dyke, and the South Park guys, among others.

The Oscars will kick off at 7 p.m. Central on Sunday night, March 27th. The Academy announced new COVID protocols earlier this week, after a spike of cases was seen in the aftermath of the U.K.’s BAFTA awards.