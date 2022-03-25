The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences is changing up its COVID-19 protocols for those attending the 2022 Oscars ceremony this Sunday.

Advertisement

According to a press release shared by The Hollywood Reporter, “those who tested positive for COVID-19 and are within a zero to five-day window from the date of their first positive test are not permitted to attend under any circumstances.” Those who have tested positive within a 6-10 day window must provide a negative PCR test which is administered by a medical professional prior to the ceremony. Those who are over 10 days out from their first positive test result must provide a negative antigen test result from a medical supervisor.

“The 10-day window is strictly determined by the date and time of the first positive test (antigen or PCR) from a printed lab report and is not based on a doctor’s note or start of symptoms. If you tested positive after March 17 at 1 p.m. PT, you are considered within the 10-day window,” the statement continues.

THR reported that a spike in industry cases is being blamed on the BAFTAs which were held on March 13. Belfast director and producer Kenneth Branagh testing positive after attending the event. Belfast co-star Ciarán Hinds also tested positive after attending the BAFTAs, and the two are both isolating ahead of this weekend’s event.



Belfast is nominated for Best Picture, Best Sound, and Best Original Screenplay at the Oscars. Branagh himself is nominated in the Best Director category. Hinds is nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category.

G/O Media may get a commission Save $90 Samsung 32” M7 4K UHD Smart Monitor and Streaming TV The monitor for every side of life.

Get work done without a PC, with the installed Microsoft Office 365, or by remote access to your office computer. Then switch to pure entertainment with the on-board one-stop entertainment system. Buy for $300 at Samsung

The testing protocol comes as an addition to the vaccine requirement. All attendees must be fully vaccinated and take two PCR tests, one on March 24, and one of the 26. Masks and social distancing are now strongly recommended for those within the Dolby Theatre.

For the members of the press in attendance, they must provide one negative PCR test, and one negative PCR test, Lucira or Cue Health. All the same rules apply for those who have tested positive following March 17 at 1p.m. PST.