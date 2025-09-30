Lola Young cancels "everything for the foreseeable future"

Lola Young is “going away for a while” after collapsing mid-performance at New York City’s All Things Go festival over the weekend. The “Messy” singer announced the indefinite hiatus on Instagram today, writing, “It pains me to say I have to cancel everything for the foreseeable future.” Her post continued: “Thank you for all the love and support. I’m so sorry to let anyone down who has bought a ticket to see me, it hurts me more than you know. Obviously you will be entitled to a full refund. I really hope you’ll give me a second chance once I’ve had some time to work on myself and come back stronger.”

Young didn’t give a reason for her collapse at All Things Go, but wrote that she was “doing okay” on Instagram after the fact. Before being carried off stage, she shared that she’d had a “tricky couple of days” with the crowd. “Sometimes life can really make you feel like you can’t continue. Today, I woke up and made the decision to come here,” she told fans, emphasizing that she didn’t want to “wallow” in her sadness. “Sometimes life can throw you lemons,” she continued. “And you just gotta fucking make lemonade.”

She subsequently canceled her planned Sunday appearance at the D.C. edition of the festival. “I love this job and I never take my commitments and audience for granted so I’m sorry to those who will be disappointed by this,” she wrote on Instagram, thanking “all those who listen and care” and asking “all the people that love to be mean online” to “pls give me a day off.” The previous Friday, she had also pulled out of a show in Newark, NJ for what her manager Nick Shymansky cited as a “sensitive matter” in an Instagram post.

It was Young that inspired Shymansky, who previously managed Amy Winhouse, to return to the business after a long break. “The whole thing’s completely complex, but of course this is like a dream moment to me,” he said of his work with Young in a recent interview with The New York Times. “I’m seeing this person that I deeply care about, that I feel is so special, and I’m getting to be the person I wish I could have been.”

“It’s not going to be perfect, but I believe she can work with her mental health stuff, work with her demons, I believe she can grow, be huge and I believe she can have it all,” he added. “I want her to have it in 2025 in a way that Amy could never have it.”