Lola Young is "doing okay" after collapsing mid-song at All Things Go Music Festival

Singer Lola Young reports that she is doing okay after collapsing on stage at the All Things Go Music Festival in New York City yesterday. During a performance of her hit “Conceited,” Young fell to the ground and stayed there for about 30 to 45 seconds before being carried backstage. Posting on her Instagram Stories shortly after the incident, Young wrote, “For anyone who saw my set at all things go today, i am doing okay now.” Though Young’s health has improved, she also announced that she would be canceling her appearance at the All Things Go festival in DC.

“I’m sorry to confirm that i won’t be playing All Things Go in DC today. I love this job and I never take my commitments and audience for granted, so I’m sorry to those who will be disappointed by this,” Young wrote. “I hope you’ll all give me another chance in the future. Thank you to all those who listen and care. To all the people that love to be mean online, pls give me a day off.”

After collapsing, Young returned to finish her set, but related that she had a “tricky couple of days.” She continued, “You know what? Today I woke up and I made the decision to come here … And sometimes life can throw you lemons, and you just gotta fucking make lemonade.” Young also canceled her Friday show “due to a sensitive matter,” according to Billboard.