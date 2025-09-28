Lola Young is "doing okay" after collapsing mid-song at All Things Go Music Festival
The English singer collapsed during a performance of her hit "Conceited" during her set at the All Things Go Music Festival on Saturday.Photo by Marleen Moise/Getty Images
Singer Lola Young reports that she is doing okay after collapsing on stage at the All Things Go Music Festival in New York City yesterday. During a performance of her hit “Conceited,” Young fell to the ground and stayed there for about 30 to 45 seconds before being carried backstage. Posting on her Instagram Stories shortly after the incident, Young wrote, “For anyone who saw my set at all things go today, i am doing okay now.” Though Young’s health has improved, she also announced that she would be canceling her appearance at the All Things Go festival in DC.