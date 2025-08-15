There will be no more "Neil Young related activities" on Facebook

Often one of the first people to say “you guys are really cool with this?,” Neil Young announced this morning that there will no longer be “any Neil Young related activities” happening on Facebook. Yesterday, Reuters reported on internal Meta documents that revealed its AI chatbot was allowed to “engage a child in conversations that are romantic or sensual,” as well as offer false medical advice and to parrot racist talking points. The outlet reports that after Meta was questioned, it did remove the portions of the document that said the flirtatious conversations with children were okay.

“Meta’s use of chatbots with children is unconscionable,” writes the Neil Young – Reprise Records Facebook page. “Mr. Young does not want a further connection with FACEBOOK.”

Per Stereogum, Young actually ceased using Facebook personally in 2019, citing the platform’s “very bad misinformation about political campaigns and ads that are outright falsehoods” as well as its “obvious commitments” to conservative politics. Of course, these have only gotten worse. The proliferation of generative AI content has rendered the news feed basically a slop trough, and the platform’s creator has spent a lot of 2025 publicly cozying up to Donald Trump. Beyond Facebook, Young has a history of agitating against the big tech platforms. In 2022, Young also announced that he was going to stop allowing his music on Spotify due to the misinformation spread by The Joe Rogan Experience, though Young returned in 2024. However, as more and more artists denounce Spotify for its ties to the defense industry, perhaps we’ll see him offline again by the harvest moon.