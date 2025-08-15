There will be no more "Neil Young related activities" on Facebook
The artist announced that his official artist page will cease because of Meta AI's chatbot conducting "sensual" conversations with children.Image: AXS TV/YouTube
Often one of the first people to say “you guys are really cool with this?,” Neil Young announced this morning that there will no longer be “any Neil Young related activities” happening on Facebook. Yesterday, Reuters reported on internal Meta documents that revealed its AI chatbot was allowed to “engage a child in conversations that are romantic or sensual,” as well as offer false medical advice and to parrot racist talking points. The outlet reports that after Meta was questioned, it did remove the portions of the document that said the flirtatious conversations with children were okay.