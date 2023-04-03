After altering the television industry model with a stubborn commitment to straight-to-series orders, Netflix is once again giving in to the tried and true practices of network TV with its first pilot. After 12 years of exclusively utilizing the straight-to-series development model, Netflix is giving in with a new single-camera comedy, titled Little Sky.

Little Sky, starring Scream VI’s Samara Weaving, centers on an inept broadcast reporter by the name of Penelope Paul Porter (Weaving). Looking to solidify herself as a respected journalist, she pursues a breaking story on the missing mayor of Little Sky. With the help of an anonymous tip, Penelope heads out to the remote town for some on-the-ground reporting. The unprepared reporter stumbles onto a larger story, which becomes darker than she could have ever imagined.

Netflix wants to make it clear that the way of the pilot will not become the norm for the streamer, but is a move beginning and ending with Little Sky. According to Deadline, Netflix executives were “high on the concept but wanted to see a pilot to make sure the tone and the chemistry of the large ensemble were right, ” a.k.a. the reason why any television network orders a pilot.

Maybe the company is realizing that ordering entire first seasons of shows without an initial test run is uneconomical and annoying to customers, who hate to see shows regularly canceled after one season. Despite the Netflix executive’s claims, it seems unlikely Netflix will never order a pilot again, especially if Little Sky proves to be a success. As streamers continue to concede to the practices of network television, we can add pilots to the pile alongside weekly episode releases and FAST services. It’s fun to see all this just become cable again.